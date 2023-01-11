Image Credit: MLB/Minnesota Twins

NEW YORK– The final plot twist of Carlos Correa’s free agency saga hit headlines Tuesday morning as the Minnesota Twins swooped in from below, signing the 28-year-old Puerto Rican superstar to a six-year/$200 million deal with a vesting option that could max out to $270 million until 2032.

Following an uphill battle of uncertain situations with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, regarding the franchises’ concerns over his surgically repaired lower right leg from a 2014 injury suffered in the minor leagues – Correa, the story of the offseason, has agreed on a return to the Twin Cities.

Represented by player-agent Scott Boras, the Santa Isabel native, Correa will take home an average annual value (AAV) of $33.3 million each year until 2028; then, based on a degree of plate appearances, he can earn upwards of $70 million from 2029-2032.

“If there’s a way to find a match, that’s going to be something we’re going to try to explore,” Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said about Correa last November. “We also recognize there’s a market.”

“He deserves a right to figure out what that market looks like. It just might take a little bit of time.”

And time did it take… between 28 days, a total of $865 million was dished out on 31 years worth of contracts. The following is a timeline revolving around Correa’s free agency.

November 7th 2022 – Correa opts out of Twins contract

December 13th, 2022 – SF Giants & Correa agree to terms on a 13-year, $350 million contract, pending a physical

December 21st, 2022 – SF Giants postpone press conference due to issues circulating over the physical, NY Mets & Correa land on 12-year, $315 million deal

December 24th, 2022 – NY Mets like the SF Giants, had concerns with the physical

January 10th, 2023 – Twins and Correa agree on a six-year/$200 million deal

And that’s how we landed to where we are today, Correa back in the Twin Cities, passing his physical with no issues, as Minnesota announced Wednesday morning. “The whole process was crazy, but the endgame was great,” Correa said during a Twins press conference.

Went shopping and picked us up something nice pic.twitter.com/xlVn4xqAMe — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 11, 2023

“It’s kind of the craziest free agency signing I have ever heard of and seen,” a longtime baseball scout told me following the news of Correa returning to Minnesota.

Perhaps down the line, we see a company create a documentary or special about Correa’s free agency cycle – an MLB player signing with three separate teams in one offseason.

Nevertheless, front offices willing to offer deals in the vicinity of 10 years/$300 million must view the addition as an investment in all scenarios that are beneficial and detrimental to the organization – in the current state of the franchise for 2023-2024, and especially towards their potential future winning windows across 2025-2030 and so on.

As it goes for the Twins, Minnesota finished third in the American League Central division last season with a 78-84 record as Correa played 136 games, slashing .291/.366/.467 with 22 HR, and 64 RBI, posting a 5.4 WAR (According to Baseball Reference).

To go further, Correa completely torched AL Central opponents in 2022, totaling 78 hits and 34 RBI in 65 games. Though, for Minnesota retaining Correa wasn’t just about numbers in the box score, but because of his unique clubhouse leadership and presence.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli indicated just how much of an impact Correa has on a team, comparing him to Nelson Cruz, an 18-year MLB journeyman, of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic.

“I think Carlos is another version of that type of elite player that brings just a ton of credibility and you see the intensity in the way he not just works himself but the way he discusses these things, and the care that he shows for his teammate,” Baldelli said.

Making for one of the biggest plot twists in modern free agency, Correa finally landed his deal. It’s a great day for the organization, Minnesotans and all Twins fans out there.

Correa, the man of the offseason, expressed his thoughts Wednesday morning over Instagram posting a heartfelt message on the free agency process and remaining a Minnesota Twin.

“Wow what a journey it’s been. A lot of emotions involved throughout the whole process but always believed that at the end of the day God will put me in the right place.”

“I’m so happy and excited to be back home with my extended family, the Minnesota Twins. From the players, staff, all the way to the front office I was welcomed and embraced as one of their own since day one. Now I’m back to finish what we started.”

“Let’s get to work 👊🏽🙏🏽”

