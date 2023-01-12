Correa back to Twins is not the best deal.

Cabo Rojo, PR: I and many here in Correa’s homeland, Puerto Rico are not convinced that Correa made the best decision to return to the Minnesota Twins. Correa could try and paint his return to the Twins as the best move, but few are buying it. He posted this message on his Instagram page, “Wow what a journey it’s been. A lot of emotions involved throughout the whole process but always believed that at the end of the day God will put me in the right place.”

“I’m so happy and excited to be back home with my extended family, the Minnesota Twins. From the players, staff, all the way to the front office I was welcomed and embraced as one of their own since day one. Now I’m back to finish what we started.” I believe this was a message to save face on what has been the craziest free agency soap opera ever, but I’m not buying it.

We all know what occurred with the San Francisco Giants and with the NY Mets, two repudiable and liberal teams that both had concerns with Correa’s ankle injury. An injury that Correa demonstrated he still had a problem with when he tried to steal second base two weeks prior to the end of the season. He was thrown out, but remained on the floor in pain, holding his ancle after crashing into the second baseman. Both Correa and his agent, Scott Boras (AKA The Darth Vadar of baseball agents) stated he was fine. No problem as both were positioning themselves to get Correa a contract that would make him the highest paid shortstop in baseball and earn Boras a whopping 3% (possibly more) of whatever Correa signs for.

“The whole process was crazy, but the endgame was great,” Correa said during a Twins press conference. I’m convinced the real end game here was all about Scott Boras and never about Correa.

From the beginning this was all Scott Boras dealing and wheeling. This was his agenda all along. He goes after rising super stars, promising them incredible contracts (which in most cases he does deliver). He gets them to dismiss their agents and then he begins his work. In the Correa ordeal he had to get Correa out of Houston for him to make his commission. Why? Because even though Correa changed agents, his previous agent would still be the only agent that could collect if Correa would have signed the deal that the Houston Astros offered him, five-year, $160 million. For Boras to collect, he had to get him out of Houston. Thus, the one-year deal with the Twins then peddles him like a million-dollar slave.

However, Correa is guilty of listening too much to his agent and not to his own heart, or close associates and perhaps, Francisco Lindor and Edwin Díaz to sign with the Mets. The Mets were offering him the money he wanted, however, they also wanted to guarantee themselves on a long 12 years, or decade long deal. They wanted language in the contract that if Correa was to ever get injured and disabled him for any period prior to the end of the contract and that injury was from the ankle in question that the Mets would be entitled to reduce the amount due him for that period. Boras, I believe more than Correa would not have any of that.

Thus, Correa missed out on what I and many believe was the best for Correa by signing with the NY Mets. For one, he would have been in the marketing capital of the world. Where with any decent marketing agent he could have made extra millions in advertising. Unfortunately, his agent Boras would not get any of that money.

Second, he would be playing in the second largest city with a Puerto Rican fan base. If you add, the Tri-State area he would be playing in the closest place to Puerto Rico as so many would come out to the stadium to see what was being billed in Puerto Rico as the BoriMets.

Third, NYC and Puerto Rico have an air bridge. A three-and-a-half-hour plane ride where his family and closest friends could easily travel to and from to see him play.

Fourth and finally, playing alongside two other Puerto Rican natives like Francisco Lindor and Edwin Díaz and a stateside Puerto Rican, Seth Lugo would have made it a super chill place to play on and off the field. That is priceless

Sorry, Carlos, but you blew a great opportunity to really make history for yourself and the island that you profess you love.