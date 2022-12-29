Correa finally signs with the Mets – Finalmente Correa firma con los Mets

“A compass is an old lady riding on a broomstick”… Pachomio.

-o-o-o-

Question of the Week: Even those not interested in baseball know that Babe Ruth set the first major home run record in history, 714. But what did the Babe do in his first Major League at-bat?

The Answer: It happened on July 11, 1914, when Ruth was a Red Sox. They were playing in Boston, with the visiting Indians, for whom Willie Mitchell pitched, who led the Babe to count one and two, before a long swing that didn’t find the fastball. Strikeout.

They do sign Mets and Correa. Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa and the Mets were ready to sign the contract when this column was sent yesterday. But the conditions had changed.

They added a clause that protects the team if a sore waist or fractured right ankle prevents Correa from playing 100 percent.

The Puerto Rican’s agent, Scott Boras, signed another negotiation of this type, when before the 2018 season, the Miami native, JD Martínez, was hired by the Red Sox, for five seasons, for 110 million, and it was feared that some ligaments of his left foot were injured.

Mets owner Steve Cohen, who is a billionaire, wants Correa, injured or healthy. He doesn’t care.

Carlos’ negotiations this winter have totaled $665 million. The Giants, who discarded him due to his ailments, were going to pay him 350 million for 12 seasons. The Mets are signing him for $315 million over 12 seasons.

The Mets have signed another shortstop, a native of Puerto Rico, Francisco Lindor, who earns 341 million from 2021 and for 10 years.

Cohen doesn’t like Lindor, because he considers him lame in the game. He is also not liked by all the fans as there have been banners calling him a clown.

-o-o-o-

“Jesus was born in Bethlehem, but he has his offices in Buenos Aires”… Ché Buenaesa.-

-o-o-o-

Super Rangers. Meanwhile, the Rangers remain committed to building a roster with great potential. They have signed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi for $34 million over two seasons and an option for 2025. With the Red Sox this year, the right-hander, who turns 33 in February, went 6-3, 3.87 and started 20 games. In 2018 he helped them win as far as the World Series.

-o-o-o-

“A joke is something very serious”.. Winston Churchill.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————Español————

Finalmente Correa firma con los Mets

“Una brújula es una viejúbola cabalgando en una escóbula”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

La Pregunta de la Semana: Hasta los no interesados en el beisbol saben que Babe Ruth dejó el primer record grande de jonrones en la historia, 714. Pero ¿qué hizo el Babe en su primer turno al bate en Grandes Ligas?

La Respuesta: Ocurrió el 11 de julio de 1914, cundo Ruth era de los Medias Rojas. Jugaban en Boston, con los Indios de visita, por quienes lanzaba Willie Mitchell, quien llevó al Babe a la cuenta una y dos, antes de un largo swing que no encontró la recta. Strikeout.

Sí firman Mets y Correa. El shortstop puertorriqueño, Carlos Correa, y los Mets, estaban listos a firmar el contrato, cuando ayer era enviada esta columna. Pero habían modificado las condiciones.

Agregaron una cláusula que protege al equipo, si la adolorida cintura o el tobillo derecho fracturado, impiden el juego de Correa al ciento por ciento.

El agente del boricua, Scott Boras, firmó otra negociación de este tipo, cuando antes de la temporada 2018, el miamiense, JD Martínez, fue contratado por los Medias Rojas, para cinco temporadas, por 110 millones, y se temía que unos ligamentos de su pie izquierdo estuvieran lesionados.

El propietario de los Mets, Steve Cohen, quien es multimillonario, quiere a Correa, lesionado o sano. No le importa.

Las negociaciones de Carlos en este invierno han sumado 665 millones de dólares. Los Gigantes, quienes lo desecharon por sus dolencias, le iban a pagar 350 millones por 12 campañas. Los Mets lo están firmando por 315 millones para 12 temporadas.

Los Mets tienen firmado a otro shortstop, nativo de Puerto Rico, Francisco Lindor, quien cobra 341 millones desde 2021 y durante 10 años.

A Cohen no le agrada Lindor, porque lo considera poco serio en el juego. Tampoco les gusta a todos los fanáticos ya que ha habido pancartas llamándolo payaso (clown).

-o-o-o-

“Jesús nació en Belén, pero tiene sus oficinas en Buenos Aires”… El Ché Buenaesa.-

-o-o-o-

Super Rangers. Entre tanto, los Rangers siguen empeñados en armar un róster de grandes posibilidades. Han firmado al lanzador, Nathan Eovaldi, por 34 millones para dos temporadas y una opción para 2025. Con los Medias Rojas este año, el derecho, quien cumplirá 33 en febrero, terminó con 6-3, 3.87 y abrió 20 juegos. En 2018 los ayudó a ganar hasta la Serie Mundial.

-o-o-o-

“Un chiste es algo muy serio”.. Winston Churchill.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5