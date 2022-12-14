Correa Heads to the Bay for $350 Million

Image Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

NEW YORK– Bay Area, Stand Up. A new face of the franchise is en route to San Francisco as the Giants and superstar shortstop Carlos Correa have reportedly agreed to a $350 million deal spanning over the next 13-years.

“I’m the product here and if they want it, they better come get it,” said Correa leading up to his free agency window.

And the Giants came knocking with heavy pockets.

The 28-year-old of Ponce, Puerto Rico will take home an annual average value of $26.9 million from 2023-2035, tying him second for the longest contract signed in Major League Baseball history — Bryce Harper, Julio Rodríguez, and Giancarlo Stanton — San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis’ 14-year/$340 million deal stands in first.

In addition, Correa is set to become the highest paid shortstop in MLB history, surpassing fellow Puerto Rican native, of Cauguas, Francisco Lindor (NY Mets: $341M).

Regardless of the lucrative money spent, the key question now turns to, how much have the Giants improved with this move? Correa, a clubhouse leader with postseason pedigree, adds a winning moxy to a franchise in pressing need of a catalyst that can carry the weight on their shoulders.

“The Louis V of leadership,” said Correa’s player agent Scott Boras about him during the Winter Meetings. “The Prada of the postseason. It’s a one-stop shop for a championship designer.”

Along with his elite stature, the two-time All-Star, 2017 World Series champion propels tremendously in the clutch moments, batting .277 with runners in scoring position for his career with 34 HR and 377 RBI, paired to Gold Glove caliber defense.

“He’s a game changer, that’s obvious,” said Astros José Altuve, who spent 2015-2021 with Correa in Houston. “He makes his team better. I know I’ve said this many times, but he’s probably the number one reason we made three World Series in five years.”

“He’s a guy that’s really dedicated his life to winning games,” said Minnesota Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli. “And we’ve seen other players do something like it. He does it very well. Not every player in the big leagues lives like that.”

Though Correa had a short-term stint in Minnesota, opting out after the first year of a three-year/$105.3 million contract, he proved his worth in 2022, hitting .291 with 22 HR, 64 RBI, and an OBP of .366 in 136 games played.

To sum it up, he bet on himself. A year ago, the Astros attempted to retain Correa by offering him $160 million for five years — instead he declined, inking a shorter term deal with the Twins to reshape his market value. Where we stand today, he earned himself over an $180 million raise.

And for how the National League West goes, the Giants experienced a ‘West Coast’ gauntlet last season, combining for a 10-28 record against the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Entering 2023, San Francisco must accumulate themselves back into the mix.

As Giants Manager Gabe Kapler recently stated, he “expects to compete for National League West titles perennially.”

Correa flawlessly fits that blend. For the next 13 seasons, NL West division opponents will be forced into battling against a career right-handed slugger with an OBP of .358, 155 HR, and 933 hits.

Career Stats vs. LA Dodgers

.321 batting average, 3 HR, 7 RBI, .368 OBP in 14 games.

Career Stats vs. SD Padres

.154 batting average, 4 HR, 12 RBI, .274 OBP in 15 games.

Nonetheless, he can deliver to all parts of the ballpark. Provided below is a spray chart of Correa’s career HR overlaid on his new home ballpark Oracle Park.

Definitely the making of a comfortable fit across San Francisco and McCovey Cove as the Giants fan base secures their superstar, Correa.

