Correa Is Still A Part of Team Puerto Rico in 2023 WBC

MIAMI, FL– As we focus in on the World Baseball Classic, and all the excitement behind it, there’s a headline going unnoticed that pertains to Team Puerto Rico and Carlos Correa. The 28-year-old superstar, of Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, opted out of participating in the WBC due to the arrival of his second child. In the most recent days, news surfaced that his wife, Daniella, and Carlos, welcomed a baby boy named Kenzo Noak Correa.
Alongside his family, Correa is most certainly cheering on the squad from home, but what many do not know is he sent each player and coach on Team Puerto Rico’s roster a gift… a game-belt.
Not just any game-belt, but one with the number ‘21’ engraved on it, in honor of their hero and role model Roberto Clemente.
Julio
March 12, 2023 at 10:50 pm
Nice tidbit information that’s great to know