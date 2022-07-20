Cotto Launches New Boxing Promotion In San Juan

Photoa: Lared Films/ Magdiel Maldonado

Special coverage provided by Don Altamirano, San Juan

San Juan- Professional boxing is returning to Puerto Rico. PROBOX-TV & Miguel Cott Promotions in association with H2 Entertainment and the Capital City of San Juan made the official announcement of the partnership at their press conference held Tuesday morning at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Opening remarks were made by Ana Lynda Rivera,Director of Sports and Recreation of San Juan City. Other notable participants were Miguel Cotto, boxing Hall of Famer and four-division champion from Puerto Rico.

Former champion and Hall of Fame Juan Manuel Marquez, former champion Ivan Calderon, Juan Carlos “Indio” Camacho Jr., and Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez,

WBO President Paco Valcarcel, Ruben De Jesus, Director of Operations of PROBOX-TV and Dr. Jorge Colo,Puerto Rico Boxing Commission President also delivered opening remarks and provided details that officially brings consistent and competitive boxing events to Puerto Rico.



The first card of the 2022 season will be held August 19, 2022, at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum. The even will showcase over eight bouts. The main event will feature Juan Carlos “Indio” Camacho Jr. (13-1, 7 KOs) vs Fernando Diaz (11-1-1, 3 KOs) in what promises to ignite the Puerto Rico – Mexico boxing classic.

Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez (21-1-3, 14 KOs) will make his return against a very worthy opponent, Jose Edgardo Garcia (13-1-3, 9 KOs). Undefeated Harold Laguna will also be competing.

International Boxing Hall Of Fame Inductees Miguel Cotto and Juan Manuel Marquez spoke exclusively to Latino Sports. When asked about their expectations regarding their respective young prospects both former world champions expressed confidence.

”We are well prepared as I’m sure he (Marquez) is too” said Cotto. “I have great expectations in my fighters, we have worked diligently to get to this point. It’s a great opportunity to develop our new generation of boxers”



“My camp is ready for the tough matches against rivals from The United States and especially the ones from Puerto Rico” said Marquez.

I felt it was a good opportunity to ask both Marquez and Cotto about how they felt in regard to the Puerto Rico versus Mexico Boxing Rivalry.

“I believe that fighters and fans from both sides absolutely love the rivalry and this partnership with Miguel Cotto Promotions is a great example” said Marquez.



With a smile that few have seen in public appearances, Cooto said “The Mexico – Puerto Rico boxing rivalry is a must and will continue”

Former Two-Weight World Super Champion Ivan Calderon also spoke exclusively to Latino Sports. Calderon will be providing the live commentary for PROBOX-TV bouts in Puerto Rico. He expressed lots of excitement in this new phase of his career after retiring from boxing in 2012.



He is currently a trainer in the Félix Pagán Pintor Municipal Gymnasium in Guaynabo, P.R.

“Our Puerto Rican fighters are going bring the action, we are ready for a slugfest as soon as the bell rings” said Calderon. “ I would have never thought I’d be doing commentary, but I’m honored to be working for Miguel Cotto. To all my friends and boxing fans in The Bronx, NY… be sure to une in to PROBOX-TV and support Latino Sports” said Calderon.

About PROBOX-TV:

PROBOX-TV is the first and only media company that offers global professional boxing streaming. Founded by Garry Jonas in association with former world champions Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, Paulie Malignaggi and their newest partner Miguel Cotto.

For an accessible monthly subscription price of US

$1.99 or US $18.00 a year. Boxing fans can now enjoy an “all boxing channel” 24/7 with interesting content such as the Contenders Series, Future Stars Series, Last Chance Series, podcast, talk shows, gym content, documentaries and two live events per month to include championship bouts.

For more information visit https://proboxtv.com