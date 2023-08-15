Countdown to 33rd Annual LatinoMVP Award Presentations

LatinoMVP Award Presentation at Yankee Stadium in 2022. Presentations for 33rd Annual LatinoMVP awards arrives next month during Hispanic Heritage Month! - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — Hispanic Heritage Month is exactly one month away! September 15th – October 15th: a monumental time of the year, especially in Major League Baseball, with the 33rd Annual LatinoMVP Award presentations set to take place in ballparks across the United States.

The LatinoMVP is the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players, dating back to 1990. Several players and coaches in MLB clubhouses have compared the career-milestone of a LatinoMVP to winning a ‘Latin Grammy.’

“The awards are given the following season so as not to get them confused with the annual BBWAA awards. We work with the teams to decide on the best time to give the award, usually being during Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15th – October 15th,” — Latino Sports founder and president Julio Pabón.

The following eight players were named recipients of the 2022 LatinoMVP Awards 🏆

2022 AL LatinoMVP: Yordan Álvarez (Houston Astros) 🇨🇺

2022 AL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher: Nestor Cortes (New York Yankees) 🇨🇺

“It’ll be an honor for me,” Cortes said as we revealed to him the news on receiving the 2022 AL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award during Hispanic Heritage Month at Yankee Stadium. “Obviously Hispanic Heritage Month is a big deal for MLB and for the Latino community. It’s a big deal for me, so for me to receive that award in September for Hispanic Heritage Month would be great. I’m happy and looking forward to receiving that award.”

2022 AL LatinoMVP Relief/Closer: Emmanuel Clase (Cleveland Guardians) 🇩🇴

2022 AL LatinoMVP Rookie: Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners) 🇩🇴

“That would be great,” J-Rod said about a LatinoMVP Award presentation at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. “It feels very cool to drive around the city and see #44 jerseys, so having an award presented at the home ballpark to me would be amazing.”

“I think you know this will probably be one of the highest ones on my list, probably number one,” Machado said about winning the 2022 NL LatinoMVP Award. “Just to get nominated and winning it and being able to do it as a Latino player and you know it’s just, I mean from what I’ve heard it’s just an unbelievable honor and I’m blessed to have accomplished it.”

On Hispanic Heritage Month and the LatinoMVP Award presentation taking place at his home ballpark of Petco Park in San Diego: “​​That’s a special month for us. It’s going to be a special award and you know, I’m just looking forward to that day and just be welcomed and blessed to have the opportunity to receive that.”

2022 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcántara (Miami Marlins) 🇩🇴

(The LatinoMVP Award) signifies a lot that we, Latino players, are here in this sport,” Alcántara said. “It means a lot. I expect the fans to also attend (loanDepot Park) and be there to receive that award with me.”

2022 NL LatinoMVP Relief/Closer: Edwin Díaz (New York Mets) 🇵🇷

When asked about receiving the 2022 NL LatinoMVP Relief/Closer Award in Queens, Diaz said: “​​That would be great in Citi Field. That has a lot of Latino fans and to get it in that month (September – Hispanic Heritage Month) would be great for all of us.”

2022 NL LatinoMVP Rookie: Oneil Cruz (Pittsburgh Pirates) 🇩🇴

Congratulations to each recipient + finalist in each respective category for the 33rd Annual LatinoMVP awards!

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

