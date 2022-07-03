Craig Kimbrel Saves One For The Wrong Team

Kershaw gem wasted/MLB Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Dodgers will go for the sweep of this 4 game series with the San Diego Padres today. They look to distance themselves a little more from their down state rivals in this NL Western Division. They go into the game up 4.5 in the standings and being up 5.5 before the All Star break would be a good way to start the next half of the season.

The Dodgers were without their valuable outfielder Chris Taylor who exited yesterday’s game with a left foot contusion in the sixth inning. X-rays were negative. But they did get Mookie Betts back. He was in right field. Manager Dave Roberts originally planned for Betts to play second base today.

Mookie didn’t disappoint his fans as he lead off with a sharp line drive to left for a double and scored on the next batter Trea Turner’s double to the same spot. Giving the Dodgers an early lead again. Both starters kept it that way until the bullpens took over. The game stood at 1-0 until the top of inning 9. Clayton Kershaw who went 7 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks and 8 strikeouts for the Dodgers and Padres Rookie MacKenzie Gore who went 5.2 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 4 walks and 3 strikeouts were both magnificent.

Base running and lack of baseball instinct today in the major leagues is mind boggling. Today we saw Padres José Azocar, Guiria, Venezuela, trying to score from third with one out on an easy grounder to second baseman Max Muncy playing in at shortstop during a shift for a play at the plate. He was out by 15 feet. You learn not to do that in Little League. later the Padres let a routine pop to the mound drop between 3 infielders. Then Jorge Alfaro Sincelejo, Colombia, admiring what he thought was a home-run had to settle for a long single after it bounced off of the wall in right field before he was even 20 feet from first base. Just poor execution by the Padres this whole series.

But alas, the Padres were saved by none other than the Dodger saver Craig Kimbrel. After striking out Manny Machado to lead off inning 9 with a 1 run Dodger lead, he gave up 1 single and 2 doubles that plated 2 runs with 1 out. That was it for Kimbrel as he was relieved by Yency Almonte who promptly gave up a 2 run home run to Ha-Seong Kim, number 5 on the year for the weak hitting shortstop, netting them 2 more runs. A wasted solid performance by Kershaw.

San Diego escaped with 1 of 4 in this series preventing an embarrassing sweep and remain 3.5 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West.