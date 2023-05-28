Crazy crazy $ in baseball – Locura bien loca los $ en el beisbol

“Don Franchasco is more of a liar than a televised commercial”… La Pimpi.

For other journalistic jobs I had to find out a lot about the millions of dollars in baseball, and I couldn’t resist the temptation to tell you, my regulars every day, some of the unheard-of facts I found.

For example, I was informed that the most famous doctors in the United States charge around a million dollars a year for working 12 months.

Well, then, to gather what Justin Verlánder receives in just six months of pitching balls, these medical professionals would need to work for more than 43 years, because this Mets pitcher receives 43 million 300 thousand dollars per season.

A case that forced me to call three people more knowledgeable about mathematics than me, because I couldn’t believe what I was finding, is that to spend what the Angels pay him, according to the current contract, and if he squanders a million dollars a year , Mike Trout would need over four centuries to spend it all.

Exaggeration, follies of this poor lap top screen dirtyer?

No sir.

Trout was signed from 2019 to 2030 for $426.5 million. “To spend it all, if he gets out of a million every year, he needs four centuries, plus 26 years and six months,” one of the respondents informed me.

Now let’s scrutinize something in The White House, occupied by Joe Biden, President. His salary is $408 thousand dollars a year, for working 12 months. Rookies in the Major Leagues salaries this year is no less than $720,000 for six months of playing ball, plus the bonus they have received, most of which is over two million.

But there is more. Because, nothing has been reported that the President will earn more money in future years, while the rookies will. The agreement formalized three years ago will lead them to receive 740 thousand in 2024, 760 thousand in 2025 and 780 thousand in 2026.

There are more and more, especially in our Spanish-speaking countries, young people who reject high school and university, to enlist in baseball academies. The intelligentsia is being harmed.

Some foul-mouthed old man might opine that we’ll have fewer college pros, but more money-laden donkeys in the Major Leagues.

I’m not saying that’s bad. Everyone is looking for a way to get out from below and “to whom God may give Saint Peter bless him.”

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Locura bien loca los $ en el beisbol

“Don Franchasco es más mentiroso que un comercial televisado”… La Pimpi.

Para otros trabajos periodísticos tuve que averiguar mucho de los millones de dólares en el beisbol, y no resistí la tentación de contarles a Uds. mis asíduos de todos los días, algunos de los hechos inauditos que encontré.

Por ejemplo, me informaron que los más afamados médicos cobran, en Estados Unidos, alrededor de un millón de dólares anuales, por trabajar los 12 meses.

Pues, entonces, para reunir lo que recibe Justin Verlánder sólo en seis meses de tirar pelotas para home, esos profesionales de la medicina necesitarían trabajar más de 43 años, porque este pitcher de los Mets, recibe 43 millones 300 mil dólares por temporada.

Un caso que me obligó a llamar a tres personas más sabidas de las matemáticas que yo, porque no podía creer lo que encontraba, es que para gastar lo que le pagan los Angelinos, según actual contrato, y si dilapida un millón de dólares por año, Mike Trout necesitaría más de cuatro siglos para gastarlo todo.

¿Exageración, locuras de este pobre ensuciador de pantallas de lap tops?

No señor.

Trout fue firmado desde 2019 y hasta 2030, por 426 millones 500 mil dólares. “Para gastarlo todo, si sale de un millón cada año, necesita cuatro siglos, más 26 años y seis meses”, me informó uno de los consultados.

Ahora escudriñemos algo en La Casa Blanca, ocupada por Joe Biden, el señor Presidente. El sueldo suyo es de 408 mil dólares al año, por trabajar 12 meses. A los novatos en Grandes Ligas tienen que pagarle este año, no menos de 720 mil, por seis meses de jugar pelota, más el bono que han cobrado, la mayoría de los cuales son superiores a los dos millones.

Pero hay más. Porque, nada se ha informado de que el Presidente vaya a ganar más dinero en los años futuros, mientras que los novatos sí. El convenio formalizado hace tres años, los llevará a recibir 740 mil en 2024, 760 mil en 2025 y 780 mil en 2026.

Cada vez son más y más, especialmente en nuestros países de habla hispana, los jóvenes que rechazan la preparatoria y la Universidad, para alistarse en Academias de beisbol. Se está perjudicando a la intelectualidad.

Algún viejo mal hablado podría opinar que tendremos menos profesionales universitarios, pero más burros cargados de dinero en las Grandes Ligas.

No digo que eso sea malo. Cada quien busca cómo salir de abajo y “a quien Papa Dios se lo de que San Pedro se lo bendiga”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

