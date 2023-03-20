Cuba Falls to USA – Eliminated in WBC Semifinals

Team Cuba finishes within Top Four Teams in 2023 WBC - Image Credit: Latino Sports

MIAMI, FL– In front of a sold out crowd of 35,799 at loanDepot Park on Sunday evening, Cuba’s hopes and aspirations for a WBC Championship came to an end. Team USA defeated Cuba in the WBC Semifinal game by a final score of 14-2 to move on to the WBC Championship and await their opponent between Japan and Mexico.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@USABaseball is heading to the World Baseball Classic Championship! pic.twitter.com/pP9y21N5kQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 20, 2023

Surprisingly, Cuba finished within the top four teams, outlasting the following countries: Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela. A shocker to many, but to Cubans, there was never a doubt.

Cuba started out this year’s WBC 0-2, and surged to three consecutive victories, which will most likely land them in fourth place. Additionally throughout the tournament, Cuba’s offense accounted for 31 runs on 64 hits while their pitching staff held momentum, totaling 53 strikeouts.

Following Cuba’s WBC Semifinal loss, in great spirits, Team Cuba manager Armando Johnson, expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to lead the team.

“In spite of the result today, it’s a huge satisfaction to manage a Cuban team together with the MLB players and our players,” Johnson said. “It’s a great satisfaction. I had a great time with these players, with all of them, and I wanted this to repeat again. I’m getting older now, but I hope I can lead the team again.”

“I’m very happy to be with the team. It was a beautiful experience with these MLB players.”

Follow our Social Media @latinosportsoficial on Instagram & @latinosports on Twitter for updates and exclusive content