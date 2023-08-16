Cuban Little League to Make History With First-Ever World Series Appearance

This Bayamo Little league team will be the 1st to represent Cuba in the Little League World Series (Photo courtesy of Belly of the Beast - Little League Dreams)

CABO ROJO, PUERTO RICO — For many of us baseball fans the next best thing after watching a good MLB game is watching the Little League World Series. This is especially true for parents who have, or had children who had played in a Little League. It is with that same excitement that many of us are excited to hear that the for the first time a Little League team from Cuba will be participating in this years tournament.

I had the opportunity to travel to Cuba as a consultant to Vice News who was filming a documentary on Cuban Baseball in 2014. While we were there we also had the opportunity to see several children playing baseball. We did not know if they were part of any organized Cuban Little League, or if they were just friendly community pick up games. What we did notice was that each game we saw the children playing were playing as if it was a Little League World Series game. The teams might have lacked uniforms, or enough new balls, or gloves, but the training by their coaches and support of the parents watching was impressive. So to hear that a Cuban Little League team will be playing this year in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania makes it a must watch Little League World Series.

Read details: Latino Rebels story on Cuban Little League Team

