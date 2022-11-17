Cuban Yasiel Püig to prison in California – El cubano Yasiel Püig a la cárcel en California

“The bettor is the first to know that he will not win”… El Cumanés, famous bettor.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Since 2008, Cuban from Cienfuegos, Yasiel Püig, has roamed professional baseball in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Korea, the minors, and the Major Leagues. How much has he charged for his services?

The Answer: In cash, apart from transportation, lodging, food and annexes, Püig has received 67 million 984 thousand dollars.

The New Port Coast, California Department of Justice reported that Püig, who now plays in Korea, will be jailed for no less than five years. This is how “Larry Brown Sports” has published it.

He will receive two sentences, for being part of an illegal gambling network and for lying before a judge.

He gambled hundreds of thousands of dollars while playing in the Major Leagues. In 2019 alone, he paid for losses on his bets, $282,900.

It is unknown how Commissioner Rob Manfred will handle this case, but Yasiel is as guilty, or more, than Pete Rose, banned from baseball for life.

Püig, who played for the Dodgers from 2013-18 and for the Reds and Indians in 2019, became more famous in the baseball world for his misdeeds than for his accomplishments on the field.

He has had numerous difficulties with the police, including for walking down a highway in his underpants and urinating on public roads, for attempting to assault a police officer, and for hitting a woman.

This 31-year-old Cuban, who dyes his hair red, would have successfully played in some 20 Major League seasons, but he became unbearable for people of that level, so he took refuge in Korean baseball, with the Kiwoom Heroes. He was broke, via gambling, despite cashing in close to $70 million for his game.

The official information on the case indicates that Püig was part of an illegal gambling network, led by one who had been a minor league player, whom they have not publicly identified. The operations were performed by several former professional athletes, and the clients, active professional athletes. The bets were in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Yasiel Püig made his Major League debut with the Dodgers on June 3, 2013, and will turn 32 in a few days, on December 7. His last game in the Major Leagues, with the Indians, was on September 27, 2019.

—————Español—————

El cubano Yasiel Püig a la cárcel en California

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)-

“El apostador es el primero en saber que no ganará”… El Cumanés, célebre apostador.

La Pregunta de la Semana: Desde 2008, el cubano de Cienfuegos, Yasiel Püig, ha deambulado por el beisbol profesional de Puerto Rico, México, Corea, las menores y Grandes Ligas. ¿Cuánto ha cobrado por sus servicios?.

La Respuesta: En efectivo, aparte de transportes, hospedaje, alimentación y anexos, ha recibido Püig 67 millones 984 mil dólares.

El Departamento de Justicia de New Port Coast, California, informó que Püig, quien ahora juega en Corea, será encarcelado durante no menos de cinco años. Así lo ha publicado “Larry Brown Sports”.

Recibirá dos sentencias, por formar parte de una red ilegal de apostadores y por mentir ante un juez.

Apostaba cientos de miles de dólares, mientras jugaba en Grandes Ligas. En 2019 nada más, pagó por pérdidas en sus apuestas, 282 mil 900 dólares.

Se desconoce cómo tratará el comisionado Rob Manfred este caso, pero Yasiel es tan culpable, o más, que Pete Rose, expulsado del beisbol de por vida.

Püig, quien jugara para los Dodgers entre 2013 y 2018 y para Rojos e Indios en 2019, se hizo más famoso en el mundo del beisbol por sus fechorías, que por los logros en el terreno de juego.

Ha tenido numerosas dificultades con la policía, incluso por caminar por una autopista en calzoncillo y orinar en la vía pública, por intento de agresión a un agente policial y por pegarle a una mujer.

Este cubano, de 31 años, quien se tiñe el cabello de rojo, hubiera jugado con éxito en unas 20 campañas de Grandes Ligas, pero se convirtió en insoportable para la gente de ese nivel, por lo que se refugió en el beisbol coreano, con los Kiwoom Heroes. Estaba arruinado, vía apuestas, no obstante haber cobrado cerca de 70 millones de dólares por su juego.

La información oficial del caso, indica que Püig era parte de una red ilegal de apostadores, dirigida por uno que había sido pelotero de las menores, a quien no han identificado públicamente. Las operaciones eran realizadas por varios que fueron atletas profesionales, y los clientes, atletas profesionales activos. Las apuestas eran de cientos de miles de dólares.

Yasiel Püig debutó en las Mayores con los Dodgers, el tres junio de 2013, y cumplirá sus 32 años dentro de pocos días, el siete de diciembre. Su último juego en Grandes Ligas, con los Indios, fue el 27 de septiembre de 2019.

