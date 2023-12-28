Is About $, Yens and Japanese Pitchers – Es Cuestión de $, Yens y Pitchers Japoneses

“What happened!!?… Suddenly all my friends became very old… And so did I”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question Of The Week: Five natives of Latin America have won the Most Valuable title in the National League seven times. The last one, Ronald Acuña this year.

The Dominican Albert Pujols won it three times, 2005, 2008 and 2009. The others, Sammy Sosa, from Dominican Republic, in 1991; and the Puerto Ricans, Roberto Clemente in 1966 and Orlando Cepeda, in 1967.

Which Latin Americans have won this title in the American League?

The Answer: 1965, Zoilo Versalles, Cuban; 1977, Rod Carew, Panamanian; 1984, Willie Hernández, Puerto Rican; 1988, José Canseco, Cuban; 1996 and 1998, Juan González, Puerto Rican; 1999, Iván Rodríguez, Puerto Rican; 2002, Miguel Tejada, Dominican; 2004, Vladimir Guerrero, Dominican; 2012 and 2013, Miguel Cabrera, Venezuelan; 2017, José Altuve, Venezuelan; 2020, José Abreu, Cuban.

Prediction: As a Christmas gift, an asshole told me:

“There will be many Venezuelans in the Hall of Fame (in Cooperstown), because there will be many compatriots who will vote.”

If it were true, what a grim future would be for the most respected museum of its kind in the world, until now!

-o-o-o-

“The greatest and most glorious inventor in the history of mankind, he is unknown. He was the one who invented that God exists”… Anonymous.

“I am a lawyer, with experience as a litigator for 39 years. And I never knew of anyone who was attacked for being honest, like Juan Vené is now”… Luis M. Rivadavia.

-o-o-o-

Multi: Japanese baseball players no longer dream of yens, but of dollars.

Dodgers executives no longer dream of American players, but Japanese ones.

For one dollar they give 141.61 yen instead.

How many yens is the 700 million dollars that Shohei Ohtani will earn?

That’s very complicated, too many numbers.

Only two players, Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, will earn $1.75 billion in Los Angeles.

The first Japanese in the Major Leagues was another pitcher, named Masanori Murakami, in 1964 and 1965, with the Giants, who paid him 10 thousand dollars per season.

Veteran: The White Sox, who need experience, were yesterday about to sign the Puerto Rican catcher, Martín Maldonado, a veteran with five teams in 13 seasons, plus 65 Playoff and World Series games.

-o-o-o-

“If everyone takes an eye for an eye, we will all end up blind”… Mahatma Gandhi.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the Internet, entering: “Sport unites us again.”

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cuestión de $, Yens y Pitchers Japoneses

“¿¡¡Pero, qué ocurrió!!?… De pronto todos mis amigos se volvieron muy viejos… Y yo también”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta De La Semana: Cinco nativos de Latinoamérica han ganado siete veces el título de Más Valioso en la Liga Nacional. El último, Ronald Acuña este año.

El dominicano Albert Pujols lo ha obtenido tres veces, 2005, 2008 y 2009. Los otros, Sammy Sosa, quisqueyano, en 1991; y los puertorriqueños, Roberto Clemente en 1966 y Orlando Cepeda, en 1967.

¿Cuáles latinoamericanos han ganado este título en la Liga Americana?

La Respuesta: 1965, Zoilo Versalles, cubano; 1977, Rod Carew, panameño; 1984, Willie Hernández, puertorriqueño; 1988, José Canseco, cubano; 1996 y 1998, Juan González, puertorriqueño; 1999, Iván Rodríguez, puertorriqueño; 2002, Miguel Tejada, dominicano; 2004, Vladimir Guerrero, dominicano; 2012 y 2013, Miguel Cabrera, venezolano; 2017, José Altuve, venezolano; 2020, José Abreu, cubano.

Predicción: Me decía, como regalo de Navidad, un culopicoso:

“Habrá muchos venezolanos en el Hall de la Fama (de Cooperstown), porque van a ser muchos los compatriotas que votarán”.

Si fuera cierto, ¡qué futuro tan tétrico sería el del museo de su tipo más respetado en el mundo, hasta ahora!

-o-o-o-

“El mayor y más glorioso inventor en la historia de la humanidad, es un desconocido. Fue quien inventó que Dios existe”… Anónimo.

“Soy abogado, con experiencia como litigante de 39 años. Y jamás supe de alguien que fuera atacado por ser honesto, como ahora lo es Juan Vené”… Luis M. Rivadavia.

-o-o-o-

Multy: Los peloteros japoneses ya no sueñan con yens, sino con dólares.

Los ejecutivos de los Dodgers, ya no sueñan con peloteros estadounidenses, sino japoneses.

Por un dólar dan en cambio 141.61 yens.

¿Cuántos yens son los 700 millones de dólares que cobrará Shohei Ohtani?

Eso es muy complicado, demasiados números.

Solo dos peloteros, Ohtani y Yoshinobu Yamamoto, cobrarán en Los Ángeles, mil 750 millones de dólares.

El primer japonés en Grandes Ligas fue otro pitcher, llamado Masanori Murakami, en 1964 y 1965, con los Gigantes, quienes le pagaron 10 mil dólares por temporada.

Veteranía: Los Medias Blancas, que necesitan experiencia, estaban ayer por firmar al receptor puertorriqueño, Martín Maldonado, veterano con cinco equipos en 13 temporadas, más 65 juegos de Playoffs y Series Mundiales.

-o-o-o-

“Si todos al ojo por ojo, todos terminaremos ciegos”… Mahatma Gandhi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5