Cy Young with more than 10 Cy Young’s – Cy Young con más de 10 Cy Youngs

“The great invention of the Spanish in America has been the Cuban mulatta”… Anonymous.

David Cruz, from Orlando, opines: “I know that this Baseball Classic is a failed attempt to imitate the Soccer World Cup, but it would have been excellent to see players with the utmost respect for this beautiful sport, such as Cal Ripken Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Sr., Mariano Rivera, Wade Bogs, Ken Griffey Jr., Pete Rose, David Concepción, Luis Aparicio, Roberto Clemente, among many others. They made it a privilege to watch baseball and represent the colors of their countries. Unfortunately, today we have to put up with such embarrassing spectacles like that of the immature Ronald Acuña Jr., who believes he has the right to twerk, just for having received a walk and tarnishing a scene that must be respected, like the home run with the full bases of Salvador Pérez, and Acuña dogging from the dugout to the other team. That they give him psychological assistance to improve his behavior, which stains this beautiful sport ”.

Luis Rojas, from Carora, asks: “How many Cy Young would Cy Young have won, if they had awarded the prize in their time?”

Amigo Lucho: Young pitched in 22 seasons from 1890 to 1911. He won more than 20 games 11 times and five more than 30, including his 36 in 1892. He totaled 511 wins, 315 losses and a 2.63 ERA.

He would have deserved the Cy Young, no fewer than 10 chances.

Egidio Vásquez, from Valera, asks…: “Is there any repercussion for the so-called World Baseball Classic in Israel and Great Britain?”

Friend Yiyio: The media, newspapers, radio, television, and the Internet have dedicated a lot of space to it. In those two countries there are Baseball Federations and they work very well at the amateur level.

In addition, he remembers that Great Britain won the first Amateur Baseball World Series, in 1938, held in London with two teams, England and the United States. They won three of five games between August 13 and 18.

Regina Shéridan K. from San Diego, asks: What has been the year of highest inductees to the Hall of Fame and what has been the least?

Friend Yina: We started choosing in 1936, but the first elevation was in 1939, when the Cooperstown house was finally finished. The highest year has been 2006, with 17 by the Veterans Committees, all from the Negro Leagues, plus Bruce Sutter by journalists, a total of 18. The lowest number in an election has been zero, deserted. It has happened in 1940, 1941, 1943, 1950, 1958 and 1960.

—————Español—————

Cy Young con más de 10 Cy Youngs

“El gran invento de los españoles en América, ha sido la mulata cubana”… Anónimo.

David Cruz, de Orlando, opina: “ Ya se que ese Clásico de Beisbol es un intento fallido de imitar al Mundial de Fútbol, pero hubiera sido excelente ver a jugadores con el máximo respeto por este hermoso deporte, como eran Cal Ripken hijo, Vladimir Guerrero padre, Mariano Rivera, Wade Bogs, Ken Griffey hijo, Pete Rose, David Concepción, Luis Aparicio, Roberto Clemente, entre muchos otros. Ellos hacían un privilegio de ver el beisbol y representar los colores de sus países. Lamentablemente, hoy día tenemos que soportar espectáculos tan bochornosos cómo ese que ese del inmaduro Ronald Acuña hijo, quien se cree con derecho de perrear, sólo por haber recibido base por bolas y empañar una escena que debe ser respetada, como la del jonrón con las bases llenas de Salvador Pérez, y Acuña perreando desde el dugout al otro equipo. Que le den asistencia psicológica para mejorarle tal conducta, la cual mancha este bello deporte”.

Luis Rojas, de Carora, pregunta: “¿Cuántos Cy Young habría ganado Cy Young, si en su época hubieran entregado el premio?”.

Amigo Lucho: Young lanzó en 22 temporadas desde 1890 hasta 1911. 11 veces ganó más de 20 juegos y cinco más de 30, incluso sus 36 de1892. Totalizó 511 victorias, 315 derrotas y efectividad de 2.63.

Hubiera merecido el Cy Young, no menos de 10 oportunidades.

Egidio Vásquez, de Valera, pregunta…: “¿Hay alguna repercusión por el mal llamado Clásico Mundial de Beisbol en Israel y Gran Bretaña?”.

Amigo Yiyio: Los medios, periódicos, radio, televisión e internet le han dedicado buen espacio. En esos dos países hay Federaciones de Beisbol y trabajan muy bien al nivel aficionado.

Además, recuerda que Gran Bretaña ganó la primera Serie Mundial del Beisbol Aficionado, en 1938, celebrada en Londres con dos equipos, Inglaterra y Estados Unidos. Ganaron tres de cinco juegos entre el 13 y el 18 de agosto.

Regina Shéridan K. de San Diego, pregunta: ¿Cuál ha sido el año de más elevados al Hall de la Fama y cuál el de menos?”.

Amiga Yina: Comenzamos a elegir en 1936, pero la primera elevación fue en 1939, cuando finalmente estaba terminada la casa de Cooperstown. El año de más elevados, ha sido 2006, con 17 por los Comités de Veteranos, todos de las Ligas Negras, más Bruce Sutter por los periodistas, total 18. El número menor en una elección ha sido cero, desierto. Ha ocurrido en 1940, 1941, 1943, 1950, 1958 y 1960.

