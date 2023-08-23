Mexican Heritage Night - Image Credit: Arizona Diamondbacks/MLB

The following was released by MLB on Wednesday August 23rd — D-backs to host Mexican Heritage Night featuring a Serpientes replica jersey giveaway and postgame concert by Contacto Norte on Saturday, September 2

The Arizona Diamondbacks will celebrate Mexican Heritage Night on Saturday, September 2, with a postgame concert by Sonoran Stars Contacto Norte, special pregame recognitions, and a Serpientes Replica Jersey giveaway, courtesy of Chase, for the first 15,000 fans through the gate.

Representatives from 10 baseball teams from the Mexican Pacific ARCO League (Liga Arco Mexicana Del Pacifico) and their beloved mascots will make appearances on the concourse. The league is comprised of Águilas de Mexicali, Algodoneros de Guasave, Cañeros de Los Mochis, Charros de Jalisco, Mayos de Navojoa, Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Sultanes de Monterrey, Tomateros de Culiacán, Venados de Mazatlán and Yaquis de Obregón.

Specialty Food Items will be available at Chase Field on Saturday, including:

Tacos Al Pastor: Corn tortillas, pork al pastor, charred pineapple, onion, cilantro, and avocado salsa verde. Available at: The Still at Cutwater, section 139.

Corn tortillas, pork al pastor, charred pineapple, onion, cilantro, and avocado salsa verde. Available at: The Still at Cutwater, section 139. Carnitas Tostadas: Corn tostadas, refried beans, pork carnitas, Pico de Gallo, avocado crema and queso fresco. Available at: The Still at Cutwater, section 139.

Corn tostadas, refried beans, pork carnitas, Pico de Gallo, avocado crema and queso fresco. Available at: The Still at Cutwater, section 139. Paloma Cocktail: Tequila, pink grapefruit juice, soda water, simple syrup and lime juice. Available at: All liquor bars.

Two special event ticket package options are available for the postgame concert by Contacto Norte, a popular band from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, who are bringing their unique stylings to the big-league stage at Chase Field:

A special Concert Field Pass package will get you a lower-level game ticket and a concert level field pass for the postgame concert.

A VIP Meet & Greet package is also available and includes a lower-level baseline box game ticket, a concert field pass, and a VIP Meet & Greet with Contacto Norte. Both passes can be purchased at: com/mhn.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports