David Concepción 50 years of glory – David Concepción 50 años de gloria

David Concepción is one of those cases of those who should be inside, but have been left out of the Hall of Fame. And no hot ass has defended him.

-O-O-O-

50 years ago David Concepción became so notable in the Major Leagues that manager Sparky Anderson named him captain of the Reds.

Significant choice, because in that 1973 roster, there were also Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Tany Pérez, Ken Griffey Sr., Joe Morgan, Jorge Foster, Cesar Gerónimo.

During that season, I asked Sparky during an interview why he made David captain. He answered:

“He was practically the captain already. He has been managing the infield with great success, because he knows the game very well and has the quality and attitude of a natural leader”.

David hit 287 that year and 281 in 1974, when he appeared in more games than anyone in the league, 160.

In 1975, in seven games, the Reds beat the Red Sox in the World Series, considered the best baseball series in history.

In 1976, they repeated. They won the Series against the Yankees in just four dates. Everything, with the captain from Arague as shortstop.

On July 13, 1982, in Montreal, David was chosen The Most Valuable of the All-Star Game, because his home run was decisive in the victory of the National, 4-1. This has been a fact of great importance in the history of baseball in Venezuela.

The end of David’s career was with the 1988 season. He spent 18 years in the Majors, always with the Reds. He posted a 267 batting average, 2,326 hits, 101 home runs and 950 RBIs.

David will celebrate his 75th birthday in a few days, on Saturday June 17, dedicated to his farm in the native Ocumare del Tuy. He appeared in nine All-Star Games and remained a Hall of Fame candidate for 15 years, 1994-2008, but the most votes he received were in 1998, and they reached only 19.9%.

Later David was a candidate for Cooperstown for the Veterans Committees. And he did not reach the required votes either.

However, he has never protested about it, nor has he told lies, like those who try to ensure that they do not vote for them, because they refused to grant interviews. But, so many good memories of David, have been received by the hearts of thousands of fans. And that’s a good Hall of Fame.

Historical fact: Before David, they didn’t wear the number 13 on Major League Baseball uniforms. That is now very popular.

-o-o-o-

—————Despañol—————

David Concepción 50 años de gloria

David Concepción es uno de esos casos de quienes deberían estar dentro, pero han quedado fuera del Hall de la Fama. Y ningún culopicoso lo ha defendido.

-O-O-O-

Hace 50 años que David Concepción se hizo tan notable en Grandes Ligas, que el mánager, Sparky Ánderson lo nombró capitán de los Rojos.

Significativa elección, porque en ese róster de 1973, estaban también, Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Tany Pérez, Ken Griffey padre, Joe Morgan, Jorge Foster, Cesar Gerónimo.

Durante esa temporada, le pregunté a Sparky, durante una entrevista, por qué había nombrado capitán a David. Respondió:

“Prácticamente él ya era el capitán. Ha venido manejando el infield con marcado éxito, porque conoce muy bien el juego y tiene calidad y actitud de líder natural”.

Ese año, David, bateó para 287 y en 1974 para 281, cuando apareció en más juegos que nadie en la Liga, 160.

En 1975, en siete juegos, los Rojos les ganaron a los Medias Rojas la Serie Mundial, considerada la de mejor beisbol en la historia.

En 1976, repitieron. Les ganaron la Serie a los Yankees en sólo cuatro fechas. Todo, con el capitán aragüeño como shortstop.

El 13 de julio de 1982, en Montreal, David fue elegido El Más Valioso del Juego de Estrellas, porque su jonrón fue decisivo en la victoria de la Nacional, 4-1. Éste ha sido un hecho de gran importancia en la historia del beisbol de Venezuela.

El final de la carrera de David, fue con la temporada de 1988. Durante 18 años estuvo en las Mayores, siempre con los Rojos. Dejó promedio de 267, dos mil 326 incogibles, 101 jonrones y 950 carreras impulsadas.

David celebrará sus 75 años de edad dentro de unos días, el sábado 17 de este junio, dedicado a su finca en la nativa Ocumare del Tuy.

Apareció en nueve Juegos de Estrellas y permaneció como candidato al Hall de la Fama durante 15 años, 1994-2008, pero su mayor número de votos, los recibió en 1998, y alcanzaron sólo el 19.9%.

Más tarde fue David candidato a Cooperstown por los Comités de Veteranos. Y tampoco alcanzó los votos requeridos.

No obstante, jamás ha protestado por eso, ni ha dicho mentiras, como los que tratan de asegurar que no votan por ellos, porque se negaron a conceder entrevistas.

Pero, tantos buenos recuerdos de David, han sido recibidos por el corazón de millares de fanáticos. Y ese es un buen Hall de la Fama.

Dato histórico: Antes de David, no usaban el número13 en los uniformes de Grandes Ligas. Ahora es muy popular.

-o-o-o-

