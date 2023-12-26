From Pedro Martínez To $70 Million – De Pedro Martínez A Los $70 Millones

“So pleasant, beautiful and hospitable this little ball called the world was, before people existed”… Sir Marcel Baly.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Tuesday and Wednesday, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, comments and asks: “I congratulate you for being so honest and very clear about your votes for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. However, in Venezuela there is a campaign of much hatred towards you from some media, by journalists, narrators and commentators. But you continue to vote according to your knowledge, and NOT for such patriotism, which has done so much damage to humanity.”

“Can you tell me about the defensive records of Enzo Hernández and César Gutiérrez?”

Dear friend Peele: As I always tell the culopicosos, “the dogs bark, but the caravan passes”… And Enzo, 1,068 outs, 2,080 assists, 119 errors, average, .964… César, 242 outs, 433 assists, 33 errors, average, .953.

Oswaldo Hernández, son of a great journalist and Zulian friend of the same name, writes from Bordeaux, France, and asks: “What can you tell me about the evolution of the velocity of pitchers, for example, from Babe Ruth to Nolan Ryan?

Dear friend Chaldo: Greater speed than Cy Young, Babe Ruth, Bob Feller or Nolan Ryan, it is not possible. What has improved is the type of pitches. Now there is the knuckle curve, there are three types of changes, plus fast balls at four different velocities.

Matías Díaz, from Santo Domingo, asks: “Was Marichal the first Latin American to win 20 games in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Maty: Adolfo Luque, from Havana, 27-8, with the Reds in 1923; Juan Marichal, from Laguna Verde, Dominican, 25-8 in 1963, with the Giants.

Orlando Vásquez R. from Maracaibo, asks: “Do you think it is possible that a player could be signed for a billion dollars?”

Dear friend Orlo: In 1997, the highest paid was Pedro Martínez, with $12 million 500 thousand. And just 27 years later, we’re going for $70 million a season, thanks to Shohei (Midas) Ohtani.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, sent this message. “Dear JV: now that we are in Christmas, I take this opportunity to congratulate you because ‘rain or shine and even lightning’, I know that I will have the pleasure of reading your long-awaited column, as well as that of our mutual friend, Armando Fuentes Aguirre, the popular ‘Cato’. A hug for you and another for your dear Barbarita. May God keep you healthy and as lucid as ever!”

Dear Beto: Grateful for naming me alongside Catón.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

De Pedro Martínez A Los $70 Millones

“Tan agradable, bonito y hóspito que era esta bolita llamada mundo antes de existir la gente”… Sir Marcel Baly.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los martes y miércoles, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no podré contestarte.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, comenta y pregunta: “Lo felicito por ser tan honesto y muy claro en cuanto a sus votos para el Hall de Fama de Cooperstown. Sin embargo, en Venezuela hay una campaña de mucho odio hacia usted desde algunos medios, por periodistas, narradores y comentaristas. Pero usted sigue votando según sus conocimientos, y NO por el tal patriotismo, que tanto daño le ha hecho a la humanidad”.

“¿Puede informarme de los récords defensivos de Enzo Hernández y César Gutiérrez?” Amigo PeEle: Como les digo siempre a los culopicosos, “los perros ladran, pero la caravana pasa”… Y Enzo, mil 68 outs, dos mil 80 asistencias, 119 errores, promedio, .964… César, 242 outs, 433 asistencias, 33 errores, promedio, .953. Oswaldo Hernández, hijo de un gran periodista y amigo zuliano del mismo nombre, escribe desde Bordeaux, Francia, y pregunta: “¿Qué puede decirme de la evolución de la velocidad de los lanzadores, por ejemplo, desde Babe Ruth hasta Nolan Ryan? Amigo Chaldo: Mayor velocidad que las de Cy Young, Babe Ruth, Bob Feller o Nolan Ryan, no es posible. Lo que sí ha mejorado es el tipo de los lanzamientos. Ahora existe la knuckle curve, hay tres tipos de cambio, más rectas a cuatro velocidades. Matías Díaz, de Santo Domingo, pregunta: “¿Fue Marichal el primer latinoamericano que ganó 20 juegos en Grandes Ligas?” Amigo Maty: Adolfo Luque, de La Habana, 27-8, con los Rojos en 1923; Juan Marichal, de Laguna Verde, Dominicana, 25-8 en 1963, con los Gigantes. Orlando Vásquez R. de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Cree posible que firmen a algún pelotero por mil millones de dólares?” Amigo Orlo: En 1997, el mejor pagado era Pedro Martínez, con $12 millones 500 mil. Y apenas 27 años después, vamos por $70 millones por temporada, según Shohei (Midas) Ohtani. Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, envió este mensaje. “Apreciable JV: ahora que estamos en Navidad, aprovecho para felicitarte porque ‘llueve o truene y hasta relampaguee’, yo sé que tendré el placer de leer tu tan esperada columna, igual que la de nuestro mutuo amigo, Armando Fuentes Aguirre, el popular ‘Catón’. Un abrazo para ti y otro para tu querida Barbarita. ¡Qué Dios te conserve sano y con la lucidez de siempre!” Beto: Agradecido por nombrarme junto a Catón.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

