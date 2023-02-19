Deivi Garcia’s Roster Spot On The Line

Deivi Garcia is out of options and his spot on the New York Yankees 40-man roster hangs in the balance . Garcia looked good at camp today in two live innings. He struck out Kyle Higashioka and made his helmet fall off. He also got Ben Rortvedt on a breaking ball in the dirt. Garcia once had so much promise and looked like he was going to have a place in the Yankees rotation.

Aaron Boone addressed Garcia’s situation after practice yesterday.

“It’s maintaining that delivery and the consistency on the to allow him to throw strikes at a high level. It’s gonna allow him to succeed at the upper levels of the Minors and certainly in the big leagues, and that’s been something that’s been inconsistent for him,” Boone said.

In 2020 he pitched 34 innings with 33 strikeouts an an ERA of 4.98. In 2021 the wheels feel off and he fought some injuries. Last season he spent time in double-A and triple-A with the Somerset Patriots and Scranton RailRiders. He had an ERA near seven in 64 innings pitched. Garcia has fallen way behind in the pecking order of Yankee prospects. He would have to carve a spot out of the bullpen. It seems that Garcia’s future will be with another club.