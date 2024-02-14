Details on 2024 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

The following was announced by the National Basketball Association – Detailing all you need to know for 2024 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
State Farm All-Saturday Night brings together the NBA’s biggest stars in a celebration of the skills that make the NBA great. With four action-packed events, it’s always one of the most eagerly anticipated nights on the NBA calendar.
New this year is the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge in which NBA all-time 3-point leader and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and WNBA single-season 3-point record holder and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will compete in “Stephen vs. Sabrina,” the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge.
The night will feature an all-new, innovative LED court, which will carry an endless amount of animation capabilities throughout the night such as a dynamic three-point line, court graphics and much more.
Below are the participants in this year’s events.
1st Event | 2024 Participants:
- Team Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers), Myles Turner (Pacers)
- Team Top Picks
Palo Banchero (Magic), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)
- Team All-Stars
Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Tyrese Maxey (76ers), Trae Young (Hawks)
2nd Event | 2024 Participants:
- Malik Beasley (Bucks)
- Jalen Brunson (Knicks)
- Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)
- Damian Lillard (Bucks) *
- Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)
- Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)
- Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves) 🇩🇴
- Trae Young (Hawks)
* = defending champ
Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge
3rd Event | Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu
STEPHEN vs. SABRINA 🍿
Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will go head-to-head in the first NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge during #StateFarmSaturday on TNT at #NBAAllStar 2024! pic.twitter.com/GuPobiw3t8
— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024
4th Event | 2024 Participants:
- Jaylen Brown (Celtics)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat) 🇲🇽
- Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic)*
- Jacob Toppin (Knicks)
* = defending champ
