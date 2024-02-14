Connect with us

Basketball

Details on 2024 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

The city of Indianapolis, home of 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend - Image Credit: NBA

The following was announced by the National Basketball Association – Detailing all you need to know for 2024 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

State Farm All-Saturday Night brings together the NBA’s biggest stars in a celebration of the skills that make the NBA great. With four action-packed events, it’s always one of the most eagerly anticipated nights on the NBA calendar.

New this year is the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge in which NBA all-time 3-point leader and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and WNBA single-season 3-point record holder and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will compete in “Stephen vs. Sabrina,” the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge.

The night will feature an all-new, innovative LED court, which will carry an endless amount of animation capabilities throughout the night such as a dynamic three-point line, court graphics and much more.

Below are the participants in this year’s events.

Kia Skills Challenge

1st Event | 2024 Participants:

  • Team Pacers
    Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers), Myles Turner (Pacers)
  • Team Top Picks
    Palo Banchero (Magic), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)
  • Team All-Stars
    Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Tyrese Maxey (76ers), Trae Young (Hawks)

Participants in KIA Skills Challenge – Image Credit: NBA

Starry 3-Point Contest

2nd Event | 2024 Participants:

  • Malik Beasley (Bucks)
  • Jalen Brunson (Knicks)
  • Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)
  • Damian Lillard (Bucks) *
  • Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)
  • Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)
  • Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves) 🇩🇴
  • Trae Young (Hawks)

* = defending champ

Contestants for Starry 3-Point Contest – Image Credit: NBA

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge

3rd Event | Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu

AT&T Slam Dunk

4th Event | 2024 Participants:

  • Jaylen Brown (Celtics)
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat) 🇲🇽
  • Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic)*
  • Jacob Toppin (Knicks)

* = defending champ

Contestants for AT&T Slam Dunk Contest – Image Credit: NBA

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Basketball