Details on 2024 NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

State Farm All-Saturday Night brings together the NBA’s biggest stars in a celebration of the skills that make the NBA great. With four action-packed events, it’s always one of the most eagerly anticipated nights on the NBA calendar.

New this year is the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge in which NBA all-time 3-point leader and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and WNBA single-season 3-point record holder and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will compete in “Stephen vs. Sabrina,” the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge.

The night will feature an all-new, innovative LED court, which will carry an endless amount of animation capabilities throughout the night such as a dynamic three-point line, court graphics and much more.

Below are the participants in this year’s events.

Kia Skills Challenge

1st Event | 2024 Participants:

Team Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers), Myles Turner (Pacers)

Team Top Picks

Palo Banchero (Magic), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

Team All-Stars

Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Tyrese Maxey (76ers), Trae Young (Hawks)

Starry 3-Point Contest

2nd Event | 2024 Participants:

Malik Beasley (Bucks)

Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

Damian Lillard (Bucks) *

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)

Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves) 🇩🇴

Trae Young (Hawks)

* = defending champ

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge

3rd Event | Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu

STEPHEN vs. SABRINA 🍿 Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will go head-to-head in the first NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge during #StateFarmSaturday on TNT at #NBAAllStar 2024! pic.twitter.com/GuPobiw3t8 — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

AT&T Slam Dunk

4th Event | 2024 Participants:

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat) 🇲🇽

Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic)*

Jacob Toppin (Knicks)

* = defending champ

