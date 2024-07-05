Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker: Snake Bite For L.A.

DBacks' Christian Walker is hitting .412 (14-34) against the Dodgers this season with nine HR and 15 RBI - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — After last night’s 12-4 shellacking at the hands of the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers hope to keep the Fourth of July fireworks display for their fans until after the game. But that plan took a turn for the worst when Dodgers rookie Landon Knack took the mound in the first inning. He struck out the first two batters he faced, and it looked like he was in complete control until he faced the following two D-Backs hitters, Joc Pederson and a red-hot Christian Walker. Pederson greeted Knack with a 378-foot home run to the right-field pavilion, followed by a 394-foot home run into the left field seats by Dodger killer Christian Walker. Walker would also hit a two-run homer in his next at-bat, which traveled 435 feet into the left field pavilion.

Folks, we have no more words. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Q4LHlSLYeI — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 5, 2024

The Dodgers wisely gave him a free pass with a runner on second and two outs in the fifth inning.

Here is something that is becoming very clear for people watching the Dodgers. They have had their share of injuries this season, but the one that hurts them the most is the loss of Mookie Betts not being in the lineup every game. Tonight, leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani walked in his first at-bat and struck out the following three times.

Freddie Freeman also earned the “Golden Sombrero” by fanning three times in four plate appearances. So, the top of this powerful lineup was nowhere to be seen tonight. Their starting pitching has been inconsistent, and the bullpen is like that box of chocolates in the film Forrest Gump. “You don’t know what you’re gonna get.”

Tonight, the sell-out crowd of 52,320 (the tenth sell-out of the season) had to endure another pounding and a 9-3 loss from the fourth-place club in their division because 95% of them in attendance stayed for the Fourth of July fireworks show after the game.

Ending the night with a bang. 🎇 pic.twitter.com/AMRtPOw2Yf — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 5, 2024

The Diamondbacks took two of three in this series, and the Dodgers were lucky they didn’t get swept. The only thing that saved them was a two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth inning of game one on Tuesday. Next is the NL Central Division leader Brewers, who come to L.A. for a three-game weekend series.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports