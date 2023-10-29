Diamondbacks snag Game 2 of World Series

Merrill Kelly dominates and quiets the bats of Texas in 9-1 thrashing in Game 2 - Image Credit: Emma Sharon for Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Small ball? Players with speed? Today, the masterminds that make up most baseball organizations will tell you there is no way that those things will get you to the World Series. With four steals last night, the Arizona Diamondbacks became the first team in postseason history to record at least four stolen bases in four postseason games in a single postseason. Not since the 1959 “Go-Go White Sox,” known for their focus on speed and getting on base versus power hitting, have we seen a team that has captivated the average baseball fan the way the Arizona Diamondbacks have.

But the reality of playing small ball is that you will be facing teams that can change the outcome of any game with just one swing of the bat, much like what we saw in game one on Friday. It’s exciting to see a triple or four steals in a game or a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the bottom line is who scored more runs. And how do you score more runs? By having your pitchers keep the other guys from scoring.

Merrill Kelly, Painting. 🖌️🎨 8th and 9th Ks. pic.twitter.com/lAUjiCaZbl — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 29, 2023

Good defense wins games, and the most significant part of defense is pitching. Game two of the 2023 Fall Classic saw the pitching dominate through six complete innings. Jordan Montgomery had only given up two runs after his six innings and then surrendered two more in the seventh. He was promptly removed by a somewhat befuddled Texas manager, Bruce Bochy. All the while, Diamondback’s starting pitcher, Merrill Kelly, continued to baffle the Rangers, finishing with a line of seven innings pitched, three hits, one run earned, zero walks, and nine strikeouts. Picking up the win as the “Small Ball” guys evened the series at one game each in a 9-1 thrashing of Texas.

The 1959 “Go-Go White Sox” team featured stars such as Minnie Miñoso, Perico, Cuba, Nellie Fox, and Luis Aparicio, Maracaibo, Venezuela, who would be proud of this young Arizona team of Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno, Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Alek Thomas, Geraldo Perdomo, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and Ketel Marte, Nizao, Dominican Republic.

It is also undeniable that there are so many Latino players who are making a difference in this postseason.

