Diamondbacks win 2023 National League pennant, Ketel Marte named NLCS MVP

SNAKES ALIVE!

The Arizona Diamondbacks are now the rightful owners of the National League. That’s right, the No. 6 seed in the National League throughout this MLB postseason, the Arizona Diamondbacks. A franchise that won 84 games in the regular season, recorded a run differential of -15, and not to mention, was listed as the ninth-lowest payroll in MLB for 2023 — those Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll, and the ‘slithering snakes,’ pulled off an historic upset in the National League Championship Series — defeating the reigning NL champion Philadelphia Phillies, by a final score of 4-2 in Game 7 this past Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park to clinch the NL pennant (4-3), and advance to the 2023 World Series — marking Arizona’s second Fall Classic appearance in franchise history, and first since 2001.

“There’s a lot of emotion on this field right now,” said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo minutes after Arizona’s NLCS Game 7 victory. “We have walked a walk that I don’t think only, but a few people understand…

“I can’t quite put it into words, but at some point today, I’m going to slow down and be able to. But for right now, I’m going to enjoy the hell out of it.”

Ketel Marte named 2023 NLCS MVP 🇩🇴

Back when the D-Backs began their Cinderella run, Ketel Marte, Arizona’s second baseman, immediately flipped a switch on to another level — combining for seven hits (two for HR), with four RBI in the NL Wild Card Series and NLDS.

To follow up on his superstar performance, which was paired with Gold Glove caliber defense, the 30-year-old switch-hitter from Nizao, Dominican Republic, carried all of his momentum into the NLCS — batting .387 (12-31) with five extra-base hits, and had three RBI across the seven games, including a walk-off single in Game 3 — and was named the 2023 NLCS MVP.

“I’m feeling great. You know, this is amazing,” said Marte as the Diamondbacks celebrated around him in the team clubhouse. “That was for my mom, and for my city back in the Dominican Republic, Nizao.”

“The whole idea is to give everything you got. So thankfully things are working out,” he added.

HISTORY? Marte has recorded a hit in each postseason game played throughout his career, dating back to the 2017 NL Wild Card Series (16-game hitting streak, the longest to start a postseason career in MLB history). And overall, he is currently tied for the second longest postseason game hitting streak at 16 with Michael Brantley (2020-2021, Houston Astros) and Pat Borders (1991-1993, Toronto Blue Jays).

If Marte records a hit in Game 1 of the World Series this coming Friday night against the Texas Rangers, he would become tied with Manny Ramírez (2003-2004, Boston Red Sox), Derek Jeter (1998-1999, NY Yankees) and Hank Bauer (1956-1958, NY Yankees), for the longest such streak in MLB postseason history at 17 a piece.

“Ketel, (he’s) just a special player,” said D-Backs rookie sensation Corbin Carroll. “There were times this year where it was, like, ‘how do you even pitch this guy?’ He is kind of back in that mode right now. It’s special to watch.”

“He (Marte) killed it,” Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said. “He’s raking right now. The best players rise in those moments and he’s doing it.”

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

