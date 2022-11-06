Díaz And Mets Reach A Deal

Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

New York – The World Series concluded Saturday evening and Thursday 30 teams can begin the process of negotiating with free agents. The NY Mets had another agenda and rapidly made sure their closer Edwin Díaz was their property for at least the next three years.

ESPN reported Sunday that Díaz and the Mets have agreed to a five-year, $102 million contract which includes an opt-out for the 2025 season, a $20 million team option in 2028, and a no- trade clause.

Though the Mets have not made this official, pending also on a physical, other sources are saying Díaz and the Mets will have an announcement this week. And Díaz will become the richest relief pitcher in baseball annals that amounts to more of the Yankees five-year $86 million granted to Aroldis Chapman.

Though Chapman may be in limbo with the Yankees, Díaz and the Mets will be together hoping to be part of continuing their goal to win their first World Series since 1986.

So one major part of the Mets offseason, assuring that Díaz would not walk away, has been finalized. The Mets coming off a 101 win season, losing the NL East division to the Braves, settled for the top NL Wild Card and lost the best 2-of-3 series to the Padres.

A NL All-Star, the 28- year old Díaz (Naguabo, Puerto Rico) is a previous MVP recipient of the Latino Sports AL Relief Pitcher of the year and was second in NL saves with 32.

The Mets, with owner Steve Cohen have made it known they will be active this offseason, in particular in their attempts to re-sign a bulk of multi free agents of their pitching staff. Locked into a contract is three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, is now their emphasis as he has reportedly opted out of his contract, though the right-hander has said many times he will test free agency and has expressed an interest to restructure his deal to stay in New York.

And there is every intention for the Mets to retain deGrom. The Mets have the third highest payroll in baseball and reportedly are picking up the contract of designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach. Acquired mid-season from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Vogelbach has an option of 1.5 million that runs through the 2023 season.

Pitchers Seth Lugo, Adam Ottavino, Trevor May, Joely Rodriguez, and Trevor Williams filed for free agency on Sunday, also in that group are outfielders Tyler Naquin and Brandon Nimmo.

