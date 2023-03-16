Díaz Suffers Right-Knee Injury in Puerto Rico’s Postgame Celebration

Edwin Díaz suffers right-knee injury during Puerto Rico's celebration following their win over Dominican Republic - Image Credit: World Baseball Classic/FOX Sports

A heartbreaking scene transpired on Wednesday evening as Team Puerto Rico celebrated their 5-2 victory over Dominican Republic. During the celebration, New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz suffered an apparent right-knee injury, and was carried off the field by teammates. The 28-year-old later used a wheelchair to properly leave the field and proceed down the tunnel to undergo x-rays and further tests.

Edwin Diaz appears to have suffered an injury during Puerto Rico's celebration pic.twitter.com/G9Md6SBrEj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2023

Following Wednesday’s postgame, the Mets announced that Díaz will undergo an MRI on his right-knee on Thursday, March 16th.

“He has a really big bank account, but his heart is way bigger than his bank account is,” Puerto Rico’s Kiké Hernández said about Edwin. “He’s one of the really special human beings we got in that clubhouse. It sucks… It’s a big blow in more ways than one.”

In Team Puerto Rico’s win at loanDepot Park, Díaz completed the ninth inning with three strikeouts while his younger brother Alexis Díaz, pitched the fifth inning, allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks.

Both Díaz brothers, Edwin and Alexis, are finalists on the 33rd Annual Latino MVP Award ballot – Edwin is a finalist for the NL Latino MVP Pitcher Award and NL Latino MVP Relief/Closer Award while Alexis is a finalist for the NL Latino MVP Rookie Award.

