Did You Know About The Central American Games That Have Been Taking Place?

South Bronx, NY — While the majority of sports fans in the mainland have very little understanding of a major sports event that has been taking place in Central America, I though it appropriate to educate many on the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games (In Spanish: Juegos Deportivos Centroamericanos y del Caribe) also known as the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games.

The games are a multi-sport event being held from June 23rd to 8 July 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

They were originally to take place in Panama City, Panama until the government announced on July 24th, 2020 that it had decided to withdraw as the hosts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Panama. Centro Caribe Sports had search for alternatives. In May 2021 San Salvador, El Salvador was chosen to replace Panama City as the main host city. However, due to infrastructure and schedule issues 7 sports were relocated to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

As of today, the final day of the games the following is the medal count as of today. There are 35 countries participating, here are the top 10 medal winners so far.

