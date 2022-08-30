Difficult votes for Francisco Rodríguez’s HOF – Votos difíciles para HOF de Francisco Rodríguez

“Baseball is too much sport to be called business, and too much business to be called sport”… Philip K. Wrigley.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you wrote.

Olimpio Barcksino, from The Bronx, New York, asks…: “What was Francisco Rodríguez’s problem at Shea Stadium? Here, in the Bronx, a scandal has arisen, because, due to the case, many journalists will not vote for him for the Hall of Fame.

Amigo Oli…: After a game, in August 2010, Francisco beat his father-in-law, Carlos Peña, 53, in front of many people, in the waiting room for the relatives of the players.

He had previously assaulted a team employee, a coach and an opposing fan, just in a season and a half with the Mets.

He was suspended, released by the team and apprehended by the police.

But, aside from his behavior, many will not vote for him because he was an inconsistent reliever, which is very serious in his specialty.

Rudecindo Gutiérrez B. of Culiacán asks: “How many games have the Reds lost, given up to the bullpen?”

Amigo Ruddy…: After the fifth inning, the 2022 Reds had suffered 37 of their 76 losses as of noon yesterday.

Orlando Vásquez, from Maracaibo, asks…: “Did Mariano Rivera protest the sentences of the umpires, did he hit a player, was he suspended or expelled?”

Amigo Nando…: Mariano, an evangelical preacher, throughout his career, a lover of peace, I never saw him involved in anything like that.

Aurelio Colunga, from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, asks: “Can’t journalists influence Major League Baseball to discipline managers, coaches and players regarding their uniform presentation to the public?”

Friend Yeyo…: We are fulfilling our mission. Comrades from everywhere, we have published our protests and suggestions in all languages. But obviously they are not interested in improving the show.

Juan Colmenares, from Caracas, asks: “Have the Yankees ever lost the title, after being leaders at the end of August?”

Friend and Namesake…: The Yankees have played for 122 years, so everything has happened to them. From 1901 to 1903 they were the Baltimore Orioles; between 1904 and 1912, the New York Highlanders and from 1913, the Yankees.

Votos difíciles para HOF de Francisco Rodríguez

“El beisbol es mucho deporte para ser llamado negocio, y mucho negocio para ser llamado deporte”… Philip K. Wrigley.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribiste.

Olimpio Barcksino, de El Bronx, Nueva York, pregunta…: “¿Cuál fue el problema de Francisco Rodríguez en Shea Stadium? Aquí, en El Bronx se ha armado un escándalo, porque, debido al caso, muchos periodistas no votarán por él para el Hall de la Fama”.

Amigo Oli…: Después de un juego, en agosto del 2010, Francisco le entró a golpes a su suegro, Carlos Peña de 53 años, ante muchas personas, en el salón de espera de los familiares de los peloteros.

Antes había agredido a un empleado del equipo, a un coach y a un fanático oponente, apenas en temporada y media con los Mets.

Fue suspendido, dejado libre por el equipo y apresado por la policía.

Pero, aparte de su conducta, muchos no votarán por él porque fue un relevista inconsistente, lo que es muy grave en los de su especialidad.

Rudecindo Gutiérrez B. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cuántos juegos han perdido los Rojos, entregados con ventaja al bullpén?”.

Amigo Ruddy…: Después del quinto inning, los Rojos 2022 habían sufrido 37 de las 76 derrotas que tenían hasta ayer a medio día.

Orlando Vásquez, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Protestaba Mariano Rivera las sentencias de los umpires, golpeó a algún pelotero, fue suspendido o expulsado?”.

Amigo Nando…: A Mariano, predicador evangélico, durante toda su carrera, amante de la paz, nunca le ví involucrado en nada como eso.

Aurelio Colunga, de Matamoros, Tamaulipas, pregunta: “¿Los periodistas, no pueden influír ante Major League Baseball, para que disciplinen a mánagers, coaches y peloteros en cuanto a su presentación uniforme ante el público?”.

Amigo Yeyo…: Estamos cumpliendo con nuestra misión. Compañeros de todas partes, hemos publicado en todos los idiomas nuestras protestas y sugerencias. Pero, evidentemente, no les interesa mejorar el espectáculo.

Juan Colmenares, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Alguna vez los Yankees perdieron el título, después de haber ido de líderes terminando agosto?”.

Amigo y Tocayo…: Los Yankees han jugado durante 122 años, por lo que les ha ocurrido de todo. De 1901 a 1903 fueron los Orioles de Báltimore; entre 1904 y 1912, los Highlanders de Nueva York y a partir de 1913, los Yankees.

