Dihigo won by pitching and hitting his home runs – Dihigo ganaba lanzando y sacando sus jonrones

“Latin American idiocy takes root anywhere… it is always letting go by the current, by the religion of the stereotype and by the common place”… Mario Vargas Llosa.

-o-o-o-o-

As who says, it is already Christmas 2022 and almost New Year 2023.

Today and tomorrow, as usual, are Mail Days. Please, send your name and place from where you write.

Ender Villalobos, Santiago, Chile, comments: “Wikipedia remembers Martín Dihigo, who among the most extraordinary in the 90 years of the Mexican League, figure when he faced the no less remarkable, Satchel Paige (Águilas de Veracruz against Agrario del DF , 1938). Dihigo won the game as a pitcher and with the run on a home run of his own.”

Aurelio Téllez, from Encenada, says: “Mr. Vené: I have been reading you in a local newspaper for many years. You always leave me fascinated with what you write and now has not been the exception. I had a lot of doubts about the Dodgers, because they didn’t sign stars this winter. But reading his column calms me down. You are a great baseball connoisseur, so I am very pleased and honored to read your work. Greetings and congratulations. I hope to continue reading it for a long time.

Juan Loaiza, a professional umpire, helps me from Caracas: “I want to complement the correct answer you gave to my friend Joel Christyson. The run is valid because, in addition to being forced, he is a conceded base”. Next, the case in question:

Orlando’s Joel Christyson asks: “With two out and three runners on the bases, the batter was walked, so the runners advanced, but the guy coming from second base wanted to be very aggressive and went over from third base.” to the plate, in which way he was put out, the third of the inning. Is the race valid if that third out is done before the runner who comes from third steps home?

Friend Jo: Yes, the race is valid, because the advance to home is forced. What the runner needs to do to step on the rubber.

Pedro L. Vargas, Choir, requests: I have a brother, a fan of baseball and his radio broadcasts. He always remembers, with nostalgia, his phrases about him, Yes, Lord! The ball passes happily through the center of the field, on the natural grass of Yankee Stadium; three and two, the account that has no further, and others. Could you write the origin of some of those phrases?

Friend P-Ele: I never tried to make sentences. They arose spontaneously during some transmission. Buck Canel generally advised me: “You must repeat that phrase.” A hug for your brother

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Dihigo ganaba lanzando y sacando sus jonrones

“La idiotez latinoamericana echa raíces en cualquier parte… es el dejarse llevar siempre

por la corriente, por la religión del esteriotipo y por el lugar común”… Mario Vargas Llosa.

-o-o-o-o-

Como quien dice, ya es Navidad 2022 y casi Año Nuevo 2023.

Hoy y mañana, como de costumbre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y sitio desde donde escribes.

Ender Villalobos, Santiago, Chile, comenta: “Wikipedia recuerda de Martín Dihigo, que entre lo más extraordinario en los 90 años de la Liga Mexicana, figura cuando se enfrentó al no menos notable, Satchel Paige (Águilas de Veracruz frente a Agrario del DF, 1938). Dihigo ganó el juego como pitcher y con la carrera de un jonrón suyo”.

Aurelio Téllez, de Encenada, dice: “Señor Vené: Llevo muchos años leyéndolo en un periódico local. Siempre me deja fascinado con lo que escribe y ahora no ha sido la excepción. Tenía muchas dudas acerca de los Dodgers, porque no contrataron estelares este invierno. Pero al leer su columna, me tranquilizo. Usted es gran conocedor beisbol, por lo que me da mucho gusto y me siento honrado al leer sus trabajos. Saludos y felicidades. Espero seguir leyéndolo por mucho tiempo más.

Juan Loaiza, umpire profesional, me ayuda desde Caracas: “Quiero complementar la acertada respuesta que le diste al amigo Joel Christyson. La carrera tiene validez porque, además de forzada, es una base concedida”. En seguida, el caso en cuestión:

Joel Christyson, de Orlando, pregunta: “Con dos outs y tres corredores en las bases, el bateador recibió base por bolas, por lo que los corredores avanzaron, pero el que venía desde segunda base, quiso ser muy agresivo y se pasó de tercera hacia el home, en cuyo trayecto fue puesto out, el tercero de la entrada. ¿Es válida la carrera si ese tercer out lo hacen antes que el corredor que viene de tercera pise home?”.

Amigo Jo: Sí es válida la carrera, porque el avance a home es forzado. Lo que necesita hacer el corredor en pisar la goma.

Pedro L. Vargas, Coro, solicita: Tengo un hermano, fanático del beisbol y de sus transmisiones por radio. Siempre recuerda, con nostalgia, sus frases, ¡Sí, Señor!, la pelota pasa alegre por el centro del campo, sobre la grama natural de Yankee Stadium; tres y dos, la cuenta que no tiene más allá, y otras. ¿Podría escribir el origen de algunas de esas frases?”.

Amigo P-Ele: Nunca busqué hacer frases. Surgieron de manera espontánea durante alguna transmisión. Generalmente Buck Canel me aconsejaba: “Esa frase debes repetirla”. Un abrazo para tu hermano

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5