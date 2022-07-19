DiMaggio with $900,000 in a paper bag – DiMaggio con $ 900.000 en una bolsa de papel

“It is better to go against the world to comply with conscience than to go against conscience to please the world”… Humberto de Campos.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Héctor Marcano, from Adelaide, Australia, asks…: “Did you interview Joe DiMaggio when he played, did you meet Marilyn Monroe, what was DiMaggio like outside the stadiums, do you have any personal anecdotes to tell about DiMaggio?”

Friend Jeity…: DiMaggio retired after the 1951 season. I started covering Major League Baseball in October 1960. I met him at the Veterans Games. He seemed good to me, a peasant, very kind. I didn’t know Marilyn.

When the San Francisco earthquake, during the 1989 World Series, DiMaggio’s house was left on the ground. And he was walking around the city with a paper bag in his hands, which was later found to contain 900,000 dollars that, for signing autographs, he had collected, without paying taxes.

Reynaldo Parra, from Navojoa, sits down…: “Runner on first, two outs, they hit a home run. They appeal, because the runner from first did not step on home plate, they called him out. Is the run valid?

Amigo Rey: No. And only a triple is credited to the home run hitter.

Juan Loaiza, from Caracas, comments and asks…: “With concern I have observed, for a long time, the lack of knowledge of the Baseball Rules in some managers. In several situations, the umpires have applied the regulations in an erroneous way and the managers do not protest, or simply go out to chat briefly with the judges, accepting the ruling. It’s worrying. And I ask, are there no protested games in the Major Leagues?

Friend and namesake…: The last protest was on July 24, 2019, in Tampa, with the visiting Red Sox. The plate umpire, Ángel Hernández, was unaware of the Designated Rule, which says that it disappears if the pitcher is going to occupy another defensive position.

Carlos Prado, from Monterrey, Nuevo León, asks…: You wrote that Judge Kennesaw Mountain Landis was the best commissioner in baseball. But he has been formally accused of racism and even honors have been withdrawn. What do you think about this?”.

Amigo Chalo…: It was a time of harsh racism in baseball, 1919-1944. Landis joined the racism or left office. The point is that how much he did bad is very little compared to how much good he did.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

———————————–Español—————————————–

DiMaggio con $ 900.000 en una bolsa de papel

“Más vale ir contra el mundo para cumplir con la conciencia, que ir contra la conciencia por complacer al mundo”… Humberto de Campos.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Héctor Marcano, de Adelaide, Australia, pregunta…: “¿Entrevistaste a Joe DiMaggio cuando jugaba, conociste a Marilyn Monroe, cómo era DiMaggio fuera de los estadios, tienes alguna anécdota personal qué contar de DiMaggio?”.

Amigo Jeity…: DiMaggio se retiró después de la temporada de 1951. Yo comencé a cubrir Grandes Ligas en octubre de 1960. Lo conocí en Juegos de Veteranos. Me pareció buenote, campesino, muy gentil. No conocí a Marilyn.

Cuando el terremoto de San Francisco, durante la Serie Mundial de 1989, la casa de DiMaggio quedó en el suelo. Y él caminaba por la ciudad con una bolsa de papel en las manos, de la cual se supo después contenía 900 mil dólares que, por firmar autógrafos había cobrado, sin pagar Impuestos.

Reynaldo Parra, de Navojoa, platea…: “¿Corredor en primera, dos outs, batean jonrón. Apelan, porque el corredor de primera no pisó home, sentencian el out. ¿Es válida la carrera?”.

Amigo Rey: No. Y se le acredita solo triple al jonronero.

Juan Loaiza, de Caracas, comenta y pregunta…: “¿Con preocupación observo, desde hace mucho tiempo, el desconocimiento de las Reglas del beisbol en algunos mánager. En diversas situaciones los umpires han aplicado el reglamento en forma errónea y los mánager no protestan, o simplemente salen a charlar brevemente con los jueces, aceptando el fallo. Es preocupante. Y pregunto, ¿no existen los juegos protestados en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo y tocayo…: El último protestado fue el del 24 de julio de 2019, en Tampa, con los Medias Rojas de visita. El umpire de home, Ángel Hernández, desconocía la Regla del designado, la cual reza que desaparece, si el pitcher va a ocupar otra posición defensiva.

Carlos Prado, de Monterrey, Nuevo León, pregunta…: Ud. escribió que el Juez Kennesaw Mountain Landis fue el mejor comisionado del beisbol. Pero él ha sido acusado formalmente de racismo y hasta le han retirado honores. ¿Qué piensa de ésto?”.

Amigo Chalo…: Era época de duro racismo en el beisbol, 1919-1944. Landis se sumaba al racismo o se iba del cargo. El asunto es que cuanto él hizo de malo es muy poco ante lo mucho que hizo de bueno.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5