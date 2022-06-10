Do not buy my book it has been a failure – No compren mi libro ha sido un fracaso

“Write… write, something remains”… Kotepa Delgado.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The failure of my book, “93 years old, 75 in journalism, 62 in baseball”. Today, Friday, I was going to write about my 20th book, to see if they would buy it. But on the contrary, I suggest you not buy it, because it doesn’t work. It has 12 full pages of pure errors and they are the first 12 I have reviewed, so I don’t know if there are more faults in the other 520.

The onomastic index, which I consider of greater importance, appears all to the machimberra. Without a single correct page number.

A name that appears as published on page 45 may be on page 98, or page 192, or any other.

I apologize, especially to those who have already bought the book. And I no longer think I can deliver something correct to them, because I have decided not to insist. I have spent three years trying to get something published as it should be and I have not been able to achieve it. There are plenty of reasons not to make it possible.

Like the Mexico edition, which I took in its entirety to the trash, because there were repeated pages while others were missing, they left photos out, another disaster!

To those who return the book, I will send your money. Please send me your mailing address to jbeisbol5@aol.com, so I can send you mine, to which you will send me the volume. And in return you will receive the corresponding check.

Most of my previous 19 books were published smoothly, successfully.

But, the main culprit for the failure of Mexico and this one of Amazon, has been myself, nobody else.

I have run out of energy to try something new or to correct what seems incorrigible.

The person in charge of the onomastic index told me that he needs more than a year to correct it. Imagine, until after June 2023. Possibly I will have already died, because I am already approaching 94 years of age.

I asked my friend, the computer engineer, Lucho Muga, to remove the ad about the book, which, since I had not reviewed those pages, appeared next to my column.

Proven that in this life you do not achieve everything you want.

Forgive me for posting this a few days ago…: “Amazon put up for sale the book of my 45 years in journalism and 93 years old. I recounted as much as I could of my professional and personal intimacies, in more than 500 pages that were put to order. I hope to inform you and have a lot of fun”…

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in google if you enter for "sport unites us again".

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

———————————Español—————————–

No compren mi libro ha sido un fracaso

“Escribe… escribe, que algo queda”… Kotepa Delgado.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El fracaso de mi libro, “93 años de edad, 75 en el periodismo, 62 en el beisbol”. Hoy viernes iba a escribir acerca de mi libro número 20, a ver si lo compraban. Pero al contrario, les sugiero no comprarlo, porque no sirve. Tiene 12 páginas completas de puros errores y son las primeras 12 que he revisado, por lo que ignoro si hay más fallas en las otras 520.

El índice onomástico, que considero de mayor importancia, aparece todo a la machimberra. Sin un solo número de página correcto.

Un nombre que aparece como publicado en la página 45, puede estar en la 98, ó en la 192, o en cualquier otra.

Presento excusas, especialmente a quienes ya han comprado el libro. Y ya no creo poder entregarles algo correcto, porque he decidido no insistir. Llevo tres años tratando de que se publique algo como debe ser y no he podido lograrlo. Han sobrado motivos para no hacerlo posible.

Como la edición de México, que llevé íntegra a la basura, porque había páginas repetidas mientras faltaban otras, dejaron fotos fuera, ¡otro desastre!.

A quienes devuelvan el libro, les mandaré su dinero. Envíenme, por favor, su dirección postal a jbeisbol5@aol.com, para yo remitirles la mía, a la cual me mandarán el tomo. Y de vuelta recibirán el cheque correspondiente.

La mayoría de mis 19 libros anteriores fueron publicados sin inconvenientes, con éxito.

Pero, el principal culpable del fracaso de México y de éste de Ámazon, he sido yo mismo, nadie más.

Ya se me acabaron los ánimos para intentar algo nuevo o para corregir lo que parece incorregible.

La persona encargada del índice onomástico, me dijo que necesita más de un año para corregirlo. Imagínense, hasta más allá de junio de 2023. Posiblemente ya habré muerto, porque ya me acerco a los 94 años de edad.

Le pedí a mi amigo, el ingeniero en computación, Lucho Muga, eliminar el anuncio sobre el libro, que, como yo no había revisado esas páginas, aparecía al lado de mi columna.

Comprobado que en esta vida no se logra todo lo que uno desea.

Perdónenme por haber publicado ésto hace unos días…: “Ámazon, puso en venta el libro de mis 45 años en el periodismo y 93 de edad. Conté cuanto pude de mis intimidades profesionales y personales, en más de 500 páginas que me pusieron a la orden. Espero informarte y divertirte mucho”…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por "el deporte vuelve a unirnos".

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com