Dodger Doimination

Mookie Betts leads Dodgers against Padres. Looking fro another win

Los Angeles, California. Talk about domination? The Dodgers are 17-9 vs. their NL West rivals since the start of the 2021 season and have taken six of seven this season and 15 of their last 17 overall vs. the Padres. L.A. has not dropped a season series to the Padres since 2010 and in the 11+ years without dropping a series to San Diego, the Dodgers are 136-70, including a 72-33 record at Dodger Stadium. This season Los Angeles is 33-12 vs. the NL West.

They were 21-5 for the month of July and have won five straight games to begin August, giving them a 13-3 mark since the All-Star Break. The Dodgers have the most wins in baseball since the break and at 73-33 have the best record in baseball.

The only thing San Diego can do today is play the game like the professionals that they are and what ever happens, happens. There is no secret to beating the Dodgers. I believe that the team A.J Prella and his staff has put together, is capable of beating any team at any given time or place. It’s just a matter of time before they are on a par with the Dodgers.

They have some of the best scouts and player development baseball people in the business. It is the reason they were able to make the deals they did. Just remember though, the players are the ones swinging the bat, playing defense and pitching. If they don’t play to the best of their abilities, it won’t work.

as for being traded, players will tell you that it doesn’t bother them to be traded. What else can they say. A scout will be the one who will tell the GM that a player he wants is perfect except that he doesn’t want to play on this team for what ever reason. I don’t see that with any of the players that just came to San Diego. But, I have been fooled before.

The Padres have a long road ahead of them as they try to over-take this juggernaut in LA.

