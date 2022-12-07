Dodger, Giants and MLB in California – Dodger, Gigantes y MLB en California

CONVENTION…: Professional meeting that consists of drinking, eating, staying up late and calling the wife to swear that there is a lot of work… Dick Secades.-

Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. When you write, please indicate from which town or city you are writing, and send your full name. Thank you so much.

Egidio Vásquez, from Valera, asks: “Why did the Dodgers and the Giants leave New York?”

AmigoYoyio: The owners of the Dodgers and Giants in 1957, Walter O’Malley and Horace Stoneham, were looking for a place to build two new stadiums, since Ebbets Field and the Polo Grounds were outdated. They did not receive a satisfactory response from the city, at the same time that Los Angeles officials were looking for a major league franchise, based on the progress of air flights.

Los Angeles was the most economically powerful city in California, but San Francisco was number two. And in both they gave them all the support they were looking for. That’s why they moved after the 1957 campaign, which was a success, since the State had room for three more teams from the Major Leagues, the Athletics, Padres and Angels.

Lizardo L. Díaz N. from Hermosillo, asks: “Were any of the players of the first Major League, the National Association, 1871-1875, elected to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Friend Liz: Eight who were part of that League, occupy niches in Cooperstown, Adrian (Cap) Anson, Candy Cummings, Pud Garvin, Jim O`Rourke, Albert Spalding, Deacon White, George Wright and Harry Wright.

Oscar J. Rojas P. de Cabudare, asks: “Is it true that the first Latin American native to play in the Major Leagues was a Cuban named Esteban Bellán and that the stolen base record is not Rickey Henderson’s?”

Dear friend: Esteban Bellán, a native of Cuba, with the Troy Haymakers, from New York, in 1871, aboard the National Association, was the first Latin American big leaguer; and the first in the 20th century was Luis Castro, from Medellín, Colombia… Rickey Henderson owns the record for robberies in a season, 130 in 156 attempts in 1982; and he is also the all-time leader, with 1,706 in 1,741 starts, and in runs scored, 2,295.

Lizardo Paz, from Tijuana, asks: “What is Commissioner Rob Manfred’s salary in 2022?”

Friend Liz: 17 million 500 thousand dollars a year, plus a series of bonuses, which this year raised the sum to 20 million.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of "Juan Vené en la Pelota" on the internet, entering "sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Dodger, Gigantes y MLB en California

CONVENCION…: Reunión profesional que consiste en tomar, comer, trasnochar y llamar a la esposa para jurarle que hay mucho trabajo… Dick Secades.-

Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Cuando escribas, por favor indica desde cual población o ciudad la haces, y manda tu nombre completo. Muchas Gracias.

Egidio Vásquez, de Valera, pregunta: “¿Por que los Dodgers y los Gigantes, se fueron de Nueva York?”.

AmigoYoyio: Los propietarios de Dodgers y Gigantes en 1957, Walter O’Malley y Horace Stoneham, buscaban dónde construír dos nuevos estadios, ya que Ebbets Field y Polo Grounds estaban anticuados. No recibieron respuesta satisfactoria de la ciudad, al mismo tiempo que funcionarios de Los Ángeles buscaban una franquicia de las Mayores, basados en el progreso de los vuelos aéreos.

Los Ángeles eran la ciudad más poderosa económicamente en California, pero San Francisco era la número dos. Y en ambas les dieron todo el apoyo que buscaban. Por eso se mudaron después de la campaña de 1957, lo que fue un acierto, puesto que el Estado tuvo cupo para tres equipos más de Grandes Ligas, Atléticos, Padres y Angelinos.

Lizardo L. Díaz N. de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Alguno de los peloteros de la primera Liga Grande, la National Association, 1871-1875, fueron elegidos para el Hall de la Fama de Cooprstown?”.

Amigo Liz: Ocho que formaron parte de esa Liga, ocupan nichos en Cooperstown, Adrian (Cap) Anson, Candy Cummings, Pud Garvin, Jim O`Rourke, Albert Spalding, Deacon White, George Wright y Harry Wright.

Oscar J. Rojas P. de Cabudare, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que el primer nativo de Latinoamérica que jugó en Grandes Ligas fue un cubano llamado Esteban Bellán y que el record de bases robadas no es de Rickey Hénderson?”.

Amigo Caro: Esteban Bellán, nativo de Cuba, con los Troy Haymakers, de Nueva York, en 1871, a bordo de la National Association, fue el primer bigleaguer latinoamericano; y el primero en el Siglo XX, fue Luis Castro, de Medellín, Colombia… Rickey Henderson es propietario del record de robos en una temporada, 130 en 156 intentos en 1982; y también es líder de todos los tiempos, con 1.706 en 1.741 salidas, y en carreras anotadas, 2.295.

Lizardo Paz, de Tijuana, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el sueldo del comisionado Rob Manfred en 2022”.

Amigo Liz: 17 millones 500 mil dólares anuales, más una serie de bonos, que en este año elevaron la suma hasta 20 millones.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de "Juan Vené en la Pelota" en internet, entrando por "el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5