Dodger Juggernaut Continues With 4-2 Win Over Cubs

Clayton Kershaw makes his case for All Star starting pitcher

Los Angeles, California. After a horrible loss to the Dodgers in ten innings last night, one where they held a 3-2 lead into the ninth inning, the Cubs will try to slow down this juggernaut of a baseball team, that is the 2022 Dodgers. They send out Marcus Stroman in hopes of getting a win that will put them in a position to possibly gain a split of this 4 game series.

Easier said than done though. Stroman has been on the DL and has not pitched since June 3. He has been working his way back from shoulder inflammation. Prior to that, he missed a month with a case of COVID. In his rehab start for the Iowa Cubs on July 3, he was limited to 50 or so pitches. So is he ready to face this big bad Dodger team? One thing to know about Stroman, is that he is as tough as they get. He is not afraid of anyone.

Unfortunately for the Cubs they will be facing Clayton Kershaw who is 5-2 and looking to impress Braves manager Brian Snitker who will be making the decision on who will be the starting pitcher in this years All Star game here at Dodger Stadium. The first All Star game here in 42 years. This will be Kershaw’s 10th-career start vs. the Cubs at Dodger Stadium where he is 6-1 with a 2.44 ERA while striking out 79 and walking just 11. Kershaw will be out there with extra incentive.

Both Kershaw and Stroman battled for 4 scoreless innings, both allowing just 2 hit until the bottom of the 4th when Kershaw was tagged with a single by Selya Susuki that ate up Trea Turner at shortstop followed by a ground rule double by Nico Hoerner. Yan Gomes brought in Susuki with a sac fly. Stroman was done after 4 innings with 0 runs, 3 walks and 3 strikeouts. A good outing for him after being sidelined for the month of June.

The Dodgers came back to score 1 run in the 6th to tie the game, only to see the Cubs fight back to take the lead 2-1 in the 7th inning. Then The Dodgers tied it up again on a Jake Lamb HR to deep center field and then the juggernaut that is the Dodgers took over. Freddie Freeman getting the big 2 RBI single to put them in front 4-2.

Kershaw started the 8th inning got the first two batters out and then had a ball get by Max Muncy that was ruled a hit. He left the game there having a line of 7.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned run, 0 walks and 10 strikeouts. Can you say “All Star game starting pitcher?”

With this come from behind win, that took only 2 hours and 41 minutes, Los Angeles has now won ten of their last 11 games and increased their lead over San Diego by 7 games in the National League West after the Padre’s loss tonight.