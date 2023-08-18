Dodgers 11 Straight Wins and Sweep of Brewers

Austin Barnes - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Looking for a sweep of the NL Central first-place Brewers, the Dodgers sent out veteran Lance Lynn, who is 3-0 and has allowed only four earned runs over eighteen innings since coming to the Dodgers at the trade deadline on August 1. Milwaukee went with Corbin Burnes, a proven winner, and NL Cy Young award winner in 2021. He is in his sixth season as a starter for the Brew Crew and is 9-6, 3.60 ERA this year.

At 73-46 and riding a 10-game winning streak, the Dodgers have pulled away from second place San Francisco with a 10-game gap between them. Forty three games are still left to play in the regular season, and some will say, “Anything can happen.” But boy, it would have to be a huge “Anything” to spoil the Dodger’s 10th Division championship in the last 11 years.

This game was a classic pitchers duel between Lynn and Burnes through the first seven innings tied at 0-0 with six hits total in the game to that point. Lynn left with a line of seven innings pitched, four hits, no runs, one walk, and three strikeouts. Burnes was equally outstanding, leaving with a line of seven innings pitched, two hits, no runs, two walks, and nine strikeouts.

The Dodgers finally broke the ice when, with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, number nine hitter Austin Barns hit an 85 mph slider into the right field seats off of reliever Joel Payamps, Santiago, Dominican Republic, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. It was the first home run for Barnes this year.

Caleb Ferguson closed out the game with a game-ending strikeout of Brewers shortstop Willy Adames who struck out all four times he batted tonight. Ferguson got the win, but what a classic performance by Lynn and Burnes.

The Dodgers get the sweep and have now won eleven in a row. Next up for them is Miami for a three-game weekend series.

