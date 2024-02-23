The following was announced by the Los Angeles Dodgers – Dodgers announce 2024 Promotional Schedule; single-game tickets available now
The Los Angeles Dodgers revealed their promotional lineup for the upcoming 2024 season and are available now at Dodgers.com
The promotional schedule will include at least 27 stadium-wide giveaways and a series of theme nights and special celebrations, including a whopping 10 unique Friday night drone shows throughout the season, with the first one taking place on Friday, March 29 vs. the Cardinals during the season’s opening week.
The 2024 bobblehead series kicks off on March 30 vs. St. Louis with Freddie Freeman, presented by Bank of America, followed by Brusdar Graterol on April 13 vs. San Diego, presented by Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel. Additional bobblehead giveaways in the first half include Walker Buehler, presented by Bank of America (April 20 vs. New York Mets), Shohei Ohtani, presented by Guggenheim (May 16 vs. Cincinnati), Will Smith, presented by Security Benefit (May 18 vs. Cincinnati), Mookie Betts, presented by Spectrum (May 21 vs. Arizona), Tyler Glasnow, presented by 76 (June 1 vs. Colorado), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (June 13 vs. Texas), Bobby Miller (July 3 vs. Arizona) and a Jason Heyward City Connect bobblehead, presented by 76 (July 6 vs. Milwaukee).
Other exciting giveaways right out of the gate include a Fernando Valenzuela jersey presented by Bank of America on April 1 vs. San Francisco, a Dodger hooded sweatshirt, presented by Bank of America on April 3 vs. San Francisco, a special Brooklyn logo cap, presented by UCLA Health on Jackie Robinson Night, April 15 vs. Washington, a Joe Kelly home No. 99 jersey on June 11 vs. Texas and a Dodgers’ Father’s Day straw hat, presented by Security Benefit on June 16 vs. Kansas City. The Dodgers will once again be home on Independence Day, July 4 vs. Arizona, and fans will be treated to a fireworks extravaganza, presented by Budweiser.
In the second half, fans can look forward to Alumni Weekend from Aug. 9-11 vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, which will include a commemorative Dusty Baker bobblehead, presented by Bank of America (Aug. 9) and a homecoming for several former Dodger stars.
This year will see the return of various fan favorite theme nights, where fans can take home an exclusive item with the purchase of a ticket-pack ticket. In the first half, the special themes include Healthcare Night (April 2 vs. San Francisco), Hello Kitty Night (April 16 vs. Washington), Law Enforcement Night (May 3 vs. Atlanta), Mental Health Night, presented by the LA County Department of Mental Health (May 4 vs. Atlanta), Star Wars Night (May 6 vs. Miami), Mexican Heritage Night, presented by Advance Auto Parts (May 7 vs. Miami), Teachers Day (May 19 vs. Cincinnati), Hawaiian Shirt Night (May 20 vs. Arizona), Korean Heritage Night (May 22 vs. Arizona), Military Appreciation Night (May 31 vs. Colorado), “Pups in the Park,” presented by Tavo (June 2 vs. Colorado), Pride Night, presented by Blue Shield of California (June 14 vs. Kansas City), Black Heritage Night (June 15 vs. Kansas City) and Japanese Heritage Night (July 2 vs. Arizona). For the full list of scheduled theme nights, please visit Dodgers.com/TicketPacks.
Tickets for Opening Day, presented by Bank of America, on March 28 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals will be available for public purchase at a later date. Dodger fans are encouraged to secure their tickets for all of their favorite promotions and matchups by purchasing a Dodgers Membership, which are available now at Dodgers.com/Membership.
Promotional items will be given out to the first 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance, while supplies last, at the guest’s point of entry, unless otherwise noted on Dodgers.com/Promotions.
The full Dodgers’ promotional schedule can be found at Dodgers.com/Promotions. Additional promotions and ticket packs for several additional dates will be announced at a later time.
