Dodgers Avoid Four-Game Sweep Behind Bobby Miller Gem

Dodgers starter Bobby Miller vs. Braves at Dodger Stadium - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — All is not well today in Los Angeles as the Dodgers try to avoid a rare four-game sweep at home this afternoon against the mighty Atlanta Braves, the best team in baseball this year. They have to get their bats going early against Charlie Morton. They have been able to get to the middle of the Braves bullpen, but not their starters or closer. Today, they will have to lay off Morton’s nasty curve ball. The Braves’ Raisel Iglesias, Isla de la Juventud, Cuba, has been a true closer in the two games he has pitched in this series, and the Dodgers do not want to have to face him down by a run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Bobby Miller looks to be the doctor who can stop the bleeding for the Dodgers, who have to be dizzy after these three losses to the Braves in their ballpark. Both Miller and Morton kept the game scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Dodger shortstop Miguel Rojas, Los Teques, Venezuela, slammed a line-drive double in the right-center field gap to drive in James Outman from first. Rojas ended up on third on a throwing error. That was all for Morton, who left with a line of four innings pitched, six hits, two earned runs, and three strikeouts. Rojas would score when Mookie Betts bounced a single to left field over a drawn-in infield by the Braves, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

NL leader Matt Olson touched Miller for a home run in the seventh inning, number 44 for Olson, who had been 0-15 on the series until that hit. Miller was outstanding today, leaving with a line of seven innings pitched, three hits, one earned run, five strikeouts, and one home run. Just what the doctor ordered.

The Dodgers added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth and handed the game over to their closer for today, Brusdar Graterol, Calabozo, Venezuela, who did just that, closed it out.

Brusdar Graterol, Wicked 90mph Slider. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/8LdKvL5tdM — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 3, 2023

The Dodgers avoid what would have been a horrible four-game sweep by a team they will need to beat to get to the World Series.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports