Dodgers Beginning To Look Like Themselves Again

LOS ANGELES, CA — Julio Urías, Culiacan Rosales, Sinaloa, Mexico, and Tony Gonsolin are the only veterans in the Dodger rotation. The Dodgers have had that dilemma all season as they keep shuffling young arms from their deep farm system to try to plug the holes due to injuries, loss to free agency in the off-season, and ineffective veterans. It has put extra strain on their already shaky bullpen.

Acquiring Ryan Brasier, who they signed in June after the Red Sox released him, looked like a smart move after he came in with the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the seventh inning of a 6-4 game that the Dodgers needed to win last night but how long can they depend on older veterans out of the pen?

Something that has become eye-opening has been the versatility of Mookie Betts. He has allowed Dave Roberts to shuffle his line-up numerous times. It is allowing him to give players a rest and or give him a chance to insert people that will give the Dodgers the best chance to win against certain pitchers.

In this homestand alone, Betts had played right field in game one, second base in game two, then moved to right field when there was a need to pinch-hit for Jason Heyward in the 8th inning, allowing Johnny Deluca to hit the go-ahead HR, then second base in game three and lastly shortstop tonight in game four. He is a gifted athlete who plays all those positions as good, if not better, than any player in the big leagues.

The question for the second half of this season is, can the pitching of the Dodgers starters and their bullpen match the power of their offense? I believe it all starts with Urías, and if tonight is any indication of him finding himself after an extended stay on the IL and a shaky return in his last two outings, things are looking good. He showed the consistency that made him the National League Starting Pitcher LatinoMVP of 2021 and one of the most feared pitchers in baseball over the past three years.

El 6 de Julio. pic.twitter.com/w17J2HlEVE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 7, 2023

His line for tonight was six innings, three hits, two runs, both earned, one walk, and eight strikeouts. The bullpen was sharp, and the Dodgers took the series from Pittsburgh three games to one as they inched closer to the Diamondbacks and first place in the NL West.

Freddie Freeman had an amazing night at the plate and at first base. He turned an incredible 3-6-3 double-play to kill a Pirate inning in the eighth and made an outstanding sliding catch in front of the Pirate’s dugout.

Smooth like Freddie. pic.twitter.com/heHVjrZs9d — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 7, 2023

He went three for four with a two-run 414′ home run, a double, an RBI single, and stole a base — quite the night for the Dodgers.

