Dodgers complete sweep of Diamondbacks before Braves arrive tomorrow

Dodgers starter Ryan Pepiot on Tuesday night against D-Backs at Dodger Stadium - Image Credit: ESPN

LOS ANGELES, CA — Today’s game will be played on the sun! With temperatures touching 95 degrees and the humidity at 35%, it feels like 97-100 degrees. Both the Diamondbacks and Dodgers called off batting practice and infield drills and will loosen up pre-game. Ultimately, the Dodgers had their batting practice with a 16-hit, nine-run plastering off of Arizona’s number-two starter Merrill Kelly the night before.

In Monday’s 7-4 win, the Dodgers became the first team ever to hit four home runs against Zac Gallen, who started the All-Star Game for the National League in July. After the game, Dodger manager Dave Roberts commented, “As hitters, you don’t make your money on guys like Gallen and Kelly. It’s the (fourth and fifth starters), you catch a lead, then the lower bullpen guys, you sort of make hay on those guys.”

“With what we did the last couple nights, it’s another little validation or confidence for an offense that’s had a really good year because those two (pitchers) are as good as they come.”

Tonight, it took the Dodgers a full two innings to get started on Diamondbacks rookie Brandon Pfaadt. First, there was a 440-foot two-run home run by Freddie Freeman, followed by a 383-foot two-run home run by Jason Heyward.

Stop Freddie? Pfaadt chance. pic.twitter.com/JOWcSpypQv — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 31, 2023

And just like that, the Dodgers had a four-run lead after just three innings.

Ryan Pepiot started for the Dodgers tonight to give the rest of the rotation an extra day of rest in preparation for the big four-game series with the Braves that begins tomorrow. Pepiot gave the Dodgers everything and more with a solid two-hit, five innings of shutout ball.

He was replaced by Ryan Yarbrough, who pitched the last four innings to complete the 7-0 shutout. Pepiot and Yarbrough ate up innings and gave the Dodger bullpen the rest they will need to compete with the best team in baseball, the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers have 24 wins in the month of August. It is a Dodger record for the most wins in a month, going back to 1958.

So hold on to your hats as we will finally see the two best teams in baseball face off in a four-game series this weekend.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports