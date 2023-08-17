Dodgers Continue To Bulldoze Opponents

Miguel Rojas has become a solid addition to Dodgers ball club - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — With both the Dodgers and the Brewers starting two of the best pitchers in baseball, it is likely that it will be a quick and low-scoring game. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, 10-4, 2.51 ERA, looked very good in his first start coming back from the IL from shoulder discomfort. And Milwaukee’s ace, Wade Miley, 6-2, 2.90 ERA, is 3-0 after returning from the IL with Left elbow discomfort. So the stage is set.

Something you see only sometimes is catcher interference. Tonight it happened in the first inning with J D Martinez at bat and runners on first and third when he swung and hit the glove of Brewer’s catcher William Contreras. Then it happened again in the second inning, and Martinez was again at the plate, this time with the bases loaded forcing in the third run for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have been getting some timely hitting from the bottom of the order over the past few games. In particular, from Miguel Rojas, Los Teques, Venezuela, who has been on fire.

Miggy homer got us smiley. pic.twitter.com/jj5Mo1bbEl — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 17, 2023

All three of his home runs this year have come in his past five games. He also has three singles, two doubles, three runs scored, and eight RBIs in those five games. He has been solid at shortstop all year and has made everyone here in Dodger Blue LA forget the horror of losing Gavin Lux as their 2023 shortstop.

That’s not to say that the rest of this powerhouse Dodger club went on Siesta. Tonight Mookie Betts went three for four, with four runs scored. Freddie Freeman was three for five with two doubles and one RBI and is batting .337. Will Smith was three for four with two RBIs, and Chris Taylor had a late-inning home run to go along with the one Rojas hit in the second inning.

With this 7-1 win, the Dodgers have now won ten games in a row and are bulldozing through everyone they face. It doesn’t matter who they play—bottom of the league, middle of the road, or Division leaders.

Tomorrow they look for a sweep of this NL Central league-leading Milwaukee club. They will start Lance Lynn, 9-9, 5.88 ERA, while the Brewers go with former 2021 CY Young winner Corbin Burnes, 9-6, 3.60 ERA.

