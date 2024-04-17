Dodgers drop last four of six at home with red hot Mets coming to town

LA's 27-year-old right-hander Michael Grove - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Holy smokes! Call 911, the paramedics, the Coast Guard!!! After starting the season 10-5, the Dodgers have lost four-of-their-last-six-games, including two-of-three, to the 8-10 Washington Nationals and now have the red-hot Mets coming in for a three-game weekend series. Today, this so-called powerhouse lineup got shut out 2-0 by the Nats and could only muster five hits. Four off of starter Jake Irvin, who went six innings and threw 73 pitches. WOW! He went six innings! Unbelievable! He could be headed straight to Cooperstown. They are probably already working on his plaque…

But today’s story concerns the Dodgers and the bottom of their lineup. Although it has been a slow start for Future Hall of Fame slugger Freddie Freeman, the top of the order is a nightmare for opposing pitchers. But once you get past number five in the order, my aunt Stella, with the crooked fingers, could get those guys out. The bottom five is batting under .200 with a combined batting average of .141. Including .029 from Chris Taylor, who recently signed a four-year/60 million dollar contract.

Losing four of six this past week also included an unprecedented stretch of awful pitching for this proud pitching tradition organization. The most eye-opening game was Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Padres when Dodger pitchers walked fourteen (14) batters, eight by starter James Paxton. The last time they did that was in 1962.

Fortunately for this organization, they have a boatload of young quality pitchers in their rich minor league system. Unfortunately, they can’t keep bringing them up for one game and then sending them down the next day the way they have been for the past few years without impeding their development.

Monday, 25-year-old Ricky Vanasco made his Major League debut by pitching two scoreless innings and retiring all six batters he faced. He was sent down right after he showered and replaced by 26-year-old Landon Knack, who was also making his first Major League appearance. Knack was welcomed into the big leagues on the second pitch he threw to Washington’s talented 23-year-old shortstop CJ Abrams, who deposited it 392 feet into the right field pavilion. He then settled down and completed five innings of shutout ball.

Like many other teams, the Dodgers’ injuries to the bulk of their arms have taken their toll. The pitching injuries epidemic has changed how teams shape their pitching staffs. Relying on young, untested pitchers who need to develop slowly will soon return to bite them where the sun doesn’t shine.

