The following article was released on MLB.com — Dodgers gear up to host longest homestand of the season against the Rockies, Brewers, and Marlins; Los Angeles will retire Fernando Valenzuela’s iconic No. 34 on Friday with special ceremony

LOS ANGELES – The Dodgers will open their longest homestand of the year tomorrow as the team takes on the Colorado Rockies (Aug. 10 – 13), Milwaukee Brewers (Aug. 15 – 17), and Miami Marlins (Aug. 18 – 20) for a 10-game slate. Highlighted with six promotional giveaways, three heritage celebrations, and a number retirement ceremony for Fernando Valenzuela, there is something for all fans to enjoy. Tickets remain available for all games at Dodgers.com/Tickets.

The Colorado Rockies will face Los Angeles for the second time this season at Dodger Stadium starting on Thursday, as fans will receive a bobblehead of the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams. The four-game series will also include “Fernandomania” weekend, a three-day long celebration for the club’s iconic left-handed Cy Young Award winner, World Series champion, and current Spanish radio broadcaster, Fernando Valenzuela, presented by Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel.

His No. 34 will be retired with a special ceremony on Friday night, a Valenzuela bobblehead will be passed out on Saturday night, and a Valenzuela 1981 World Series Ring will be given out on Sunday, all presented by Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel.

There will never be another 34. Congratulations Fernando Valenzuela on having your No. 34 retired! pic.twitter.com/OxOAd9A8vh — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 4, 2023

Mexican Heritage Night, presented by Advance Auto Parts, will kick off the three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and those who purchased a special ticket pack will receive a one-of-a-kind light blue and pink jersey as the Dodgers host Taco Tuesday around the park, sponsored by Delta Air Lines.

Fans will receive a J.D. Martinez bobblehead (recipient of 2018 AL LatinoMVP award), presented by Chef Merito, on Wednesday before the series wraps up on Thursday with Korean Heritage Night. Fans will take home a unique jersey with a special ticket pack purchase.

The final matchup of the homestand will feature a three-game weekend series against the Miami Marlins. Women’s Night returns for its second installment on Friday and fans who bought a ticket pack will receive a sherpa blanket as Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Blue Beetle, lights up the night sky after the game. The Dodgers will recognize another Los Angeles icon on Saturday night with a LeBron James bobblehead giveaway before concluding the 10-game homestand on Sunday by celebrating Native American Heritage Day, presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. All fans in attendance will receive a Dodger cap as Kids Run the Bases will be held after the game’s conclusion.

As part of “Fernandomania” weekend, presented by Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) will have special pricing for its 50/50 raffle to commemorate No. 34. Fans will have their normal pricing options of five tickets for $10, 20 for $20 and 300 for $100, but for this weekend only, fans will also have a 34 for $81 option. LADF has partnered with the Dodger spouses once again for a “Favorite Things Auction.” From August 15 – 22, fans can visit Dodgers.com/Auction to bid on a Dodger player’s favorite things and memorabilia. Net proceeds will support Para Los Niños’ efforts in fostering pathways to success through excellence in education, powerful families, and strong communities for children and youth to thrive.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a host of activities and pregame ceremonies throughout the homestand. A schedule and full list of promotions can be found below:

Thursday, August 10, 7:10 p.m. vs. Colorado Rockies

Promotion: Caleb Williams bobblehead

Pre-game ceremonies will include presenting the 2022 Warren Spahn Award to Julio Urías.

Ceremonial First Pitch: Dayne Price, Caleb’s mom

Anthem: Heather Youmans

Centerfield Plaza will host DJ Million.

Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: Ridge R. Scovil

Friday, August 11, 7:10 p.m. vs. Colorado Rockies

Pre-game ceremonies will honor Fernando Valenzuela with a jersey number retirement ceremony, presented by Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel, and will feature special guests as part of Fernandomania Weekend.

Anthem: Lupita Infante

Ceremonial First Pitch: Fernando Valenzuela

It’s Time For Dodger Baseball: Valenzuela family

Centerfield Plaza will host DJ Ray.

Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: Juan Flores

Postgame: Drone Show presented by Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel

Saturday, August 12, 6:10 p.m. vs. Colorado Rockies

Promotion: Fernando Valenzuela bobblehead presented by Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel

Pre-game ceremonies will recognize the Budweiser Folds of Honor.

Anthem: Madison Baez

Ceremonial First Pitch: Fernando Valenzuela’s grandkids

It’s Time For Dodger Baseball: Fernando Valenzuela’s grandkids

Top Deck: Backpack giveaway, presented by Jacoby & Meyers, for pre-selected Los Angeles Unified School District students during private event

Centerfield Plaza will host DJ Hects for a pre-game and post-game performance.

Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: Stephanie Torres

Sunday, August 13, 1:10 p.m. vs. Colorado Rockies

Promotion: Fernando Valenzuela 1981 World Series Ring, presented by Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel

Anthem: Nam Jonez

It’s Time For Dodger Baseball: Deyra Barrera Y Mariachi Corazon

Centerfield Plaza will host the Viva Los Dodgers festival and hold an interview with Fernando Valenzuela. Deyra Barrera Y Mariachi Corazon will also be featured.

Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: Daniel Rochin

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases, and kids who participate will receive a back-to-school backpack, courtesy of Jacoby & Meyers, on a first-come-first-served basis

Tuesday, August 15, 7:10 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Special ticket pack: Light blue and pink jersey for Mexican Heritage Night, presented by Advance Auto Parts

Pre-game ceremonies will host a performance by Esperanza Flores Folklorico Dance Group.

Anthem: MKY

Ceremonial First Pitch: Eslabon Armado

Centerfield Plaza will host Taco Tuesday, sponsored by Delta Air Lines, and Flaco El Jandro.

Wednesday, August 16, 7:10 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Promotion: J.D. Martinez bobblehead, presented by Chef Merito

Pre-game ceremonies will include a recognition for LADF LA Reads and UCLA Health PAC.

Anthem: Jeanette Jurado

Ceremonial First Pitch: Martinez family

It’s Time For Dodger Baseball: Martinez family

Centerfield Plaza will host DJ Gusto Funk.

Thursday, August 17, 7:10 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Special Ticket Pack: Jersey for Korean Heritage Night

Pre-game ceremonies will include a performance by Jung Im Lee Korean Dance Academy.

Anthem: Justin Park

Ceremonial First Pitch: Anderson .Paak

Military Hero of the Game, presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades: Seulki Noh

Friday, August 18, 7:10 p.m. vs. Miami Marlins

Special Ticket Pack: Sherpa blanket for Women’s Night

Pre-game ceremonies will include a recognition for a women’s breast cancer survivor group and honor the Women’s Opportunity Network, the Dodgers’ business resource group.

Anthem: NUTSA

It’s Time For Dodger Baseball: Dodgers Front Office members

Centerfield Plaza will host DJ Kara.

Postgame: Friday Night Fireworks, sponsored by Blue Beetle

Saturday, August 19, 6:10 p.m. vs. Miami Marlins

Promotion: LeBron James bobblehead

Pre-game ceremonies will recognize the Budweiser Folds of Honor.

Centerfield Plaza will host DJ Drewkinz for a pre-game and post-game performance.

Sunday, August 20, 1:10 p.m. vs. Miami Marlins

Promotion: Dodger cap for Native American Heritage Day, presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

Pre-game ceremonies will recognize the Budweiser Folds of Honor and include a drum and dance performance by the United American Indian Involvement Inc.

Ceremonial First Pitch: March of Dimes and San Manuel Bands of Indians

Centerfield Plaza will host DJ Cutz.

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases

