Dodgers get More Help From Heaven Than Padres

Mookie Betts 3-5 3 runs scored lifts LA to another win over SD/Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. The Padres will try to break this spell the Dodgers have over them today by sending out Mike Clevinger, 3-3, 3.13 ERA, out to the hill to hopefully quiet down the LA bats. I say, good luck!

The Dodgers send out Andrew Heaney 1-0, 0.77 ERA. He gives LA innings. Averaging about 5 per game. That 0.77 ERA is why they don’t care about him only having 1 win. Today the top 10 starters in the major leagues only average 6.2 innings so wins are spread out over the entire pitching staff.

With everything going so well Manager Dave Roberts must have felt that Vin Scully and all the other Dodger greats in Blue Heaven could bring no harm to this Dodger team. With that possibly in mind, he started Max Muncy (.168), Joey Gallo (.164) and Austin Barns (.177).

Everything looked good when the Dodgers took a 2 run lead but then their defense imploded when the Padres scored 3 unearned runs in the 4th inning. But not to fear, the spirits up in Blue Heaven shone down on Muncy who hit a 3 run homer that was an absolute bomb, deep into the Padres Bullpen to give the Dodgers the lead again.

The Dodgers added 3 more runs with Mookie Betts going 3-5 with 3 runs scored, sending the Padres down again to this very deep LA club. Will San Diego discover how to beat their rival? Will they turn it on and beat-up on the rest of the league? Will they find their way to a long run in the playoffs? Will they make the playoffs?

I still see the Padres winning in the playoffs, until they have to face these Dodgers again. The road to the World Series will have to go through LA and right now the way the Dodgers have been playing all year, it is not looking good for the Padres or any of the other NL contenders.

“Follow us on instagram@latinosportsoficial for updates and exclusive content”