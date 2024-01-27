Dodgers Got Lucky With Miguel Rojas

Miguel Rojas has been solid up the middle for the Dodgers - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — There were many positive things for the Dodgers in 2023. Yes, there were also some big disappointments, like being ousted in the first round of the playoffs. But the first big crisis came in spring training when their brilliant young up-and-coming shortstop, Gavin Lux, went down for the year with a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee. But the Dodgers got lucky. Over the winter of 2022, they re-acquired Shortstop Miguel Rojas, Los Teques, Venezuela; by midseason, it became apparent that the re-acquisition of the veteran shortstop was a good decision.

L.A. first landed Rojas from the Miami Marlins in 2014, along with Austin Barnes, Andrew Heaney, Chris Hatcher, and Enrique “Kiké” Hernández, in exchange for Dee Gordon and Dan Haren. In 2015, Rojas batted .282 in 60 games. The following season, he appeared in 123 games, batting .247. He was eventually traded back to the Marlins and then resigned with the Dodgers in 2023 as a free agent.

The Dodgers were always impressed with his defense and thought he would be a good veteran backup to Lutz. Little did they know that Rojas would be the rock up the middle for the organization. Besides being a fan favorite and a great veteran presence in the clubhouse, his solid play at shortstop became something the Dodgers needed. Having him on this club continues to be something special to watch every game.

Rojas has a passion for collecting sneakers and shoes, which led him to partner with the company Stadium Custom Kicks during the 2020 season, branding the partnership as Miggy’s Locker.

Rojas has played for Tiburones de La Guaira in the Venezuelan Winter League during the offseason since 2009, which included playing in the 2012 Caribbean Series.

