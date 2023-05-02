Dodgers In 13-4 Laugher In LA

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The 15-14 Philadelphia Phillies come to LA today to face a Dodger team that looks like they have found themselves after a shaky start to this season. The Phillies are 7-3 in their last ten games, including two wins out of three against their World Series foes of 2022, the Houston Astros, this past weekend.

The Phillies stumbled through the first two weeks of the season with poor outings from their bullpen but are back on track and looking to defend their 2022 National League Championship. They will start Taijuan Walker in the first game of a three-game series.

The resurging Dodgers will start Tony Gonsolin. It will be his second season start after rehabbing from a sprained ankle injury he suffered in Spring Training. He went for 3.1 innings, throwing 65 pitches, and gave up zero runs.

Will Smith started things for the Dodgers in the first inning with a 399-foot shot into the left field pavilion with two outs on a 0-1 count. Then, in the next inning, David Peralta lifted a 401-foot blast into the right-field seats with two runners on to give LA a 4-0 lead. Followed by a 413-foot bomb to center field by a very hot Jason Heyward. Mookie Betts would add one later in the game.

The Phillies played awful on defense. Throwing error, not hitting the cutoff man twice. Pitcher Taijuan Walker cutting the ball off in front of the mound with the first baseman three feet to his right, then tried to catch a pop in front of the plate with his catcher two feet in front of him. Doesn’t anyone know how to play this game?

Gonsolin looked like the pitcher he was last year. Leaving after 4.2 innings with an 8-1 lead. With Miguel Vargas struggling on defense at second base, a good sign was Michael Busch owning second base and going two for three with a walk, two runs scored, and one stolen base.

The Dodgers take game one 13-4. Their fifteen hits and thirteen runs tonight are a season-high. Welcome to the West Coast Phillies.

