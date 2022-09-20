Dodgers Keep Rolling

Dodgers plowing ahead to the World Series/Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. After a 9 game 11 day road trip, where the Dodgers captured their 9th division title in the past 10 years, they return home for a 5 game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. No other team has won more than five divisions in that span. They finish this home stand with 3 games over the weekend with the NL Central division leader St. Louis Cardinals.

It is game 146 for the boys in blue. So you would think they would slow down as they approach the end of this grueling season, after clinching what looks to be a home-field advantage throughout the post season. Nope, it is business as usual for this powerful club.

Everyone here is doing the same stretching, fielding and hitting drills. They are focused on one thing, winning a World Series. This team is very deep, with no weak spots in their lineup. For instance, their first 5 runs tonight came from hitters 5, 6, 7 and 8 in the lineup.

They’re pitching continues to dominate and they are getting bullpen stoppers back from injuries at the right time. Some teams get hot as they approach the post season, some get lucky and a rare few are just good every time they take the field. The Dodgers are that rare team.

Unless something strange happens, they are the favorites to win it all. The Mets and Atlanta have the next best records to the Dodgers in the National League but only one of them will get a pass and not have to play in a first round wild card game. But eventually they will have to play this powerhouse. The World Series? That will be interesting. If it is the Astros, Houston will have to win without the use of a garbage can and wired up players this time.