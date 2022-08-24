Dodgers Keep Steamrolling Teams

Tony Gonsolin too much for Brewers as he improves to 16-1/ MLB Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. Tonight the Dodgers face another top pitcher in the National league, 2021 Cy Young winner, Corbin Burnes, 9-5, 2.48 ERA. On Saturday they faced the Miami Marlins super stud Sandy Alcantara, Azua, Dominican Republic who is one of the top 3 pitchers in baseball this year. He had a line of 3.2 innings, 10 hits, 6 runs earned, 5 strikeouts and 1 home run that night. His 98-100 mph fastballs were hit consistently by the Dodgers.

Tonight Burnes, who has a nasty 95-98 mph cutter, could not get that many past this monster Dodger lineup. A lineup that changes every day from the middle of the order down. And just like Alcantara, he left early with a line of 3.2 innings, 6 hits, 7 runs earned, 3 strikeouts and 1 home run.

The talk here in LA for the past few weeks is that the Dodgers will have a true test when they have to face Burns and Alcantara twice over a 2 week period and then go into NY to face the Mets Cy Young duo of Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom.

So far the they are showing that they can face the best of the best in a short span of games and not only beat the best but chase them early. What we are seeing here in LA is a team that is dominating all of baseball. They have the most wins in baseball with a record of 85-37, hold an 18.5 game lead on second place San Diego and show no signs of slowing down.

Tonight was another Dodger win, 10-1 over the Brewers. Tony Gonsolin improves to 16-1 with another strong performance. His line was 5 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run. There were 53,222 in attendance, a sell out. The 14th sellout this year. After 59 home games they have had 2,840,587 fans pass through the gates. They will top 3 million again this year as this machine just keeps on rolling. Like a steamroller that is.

