Dodgers Make The Marlins Look Like Gold Fish

Joey Gallo takes the West Coast by storm!/MLB, Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. Can the big bad 83-36 Dodgers be beaten by this 52-68 Miami team? Well, today the Marlins have a good shot with their amazing 26 year old rookie pitcher Sandy Alcantara, Azua, Dominican Republic, on the hill. His record of 11-5 and ERA of 1.92 is eye-opening considering he is relying on a team that consistently gives him a lineup with at least 3 hitters that are batting below .200 and 8 who have combined for only 21 home runs this season 3 of them have a total of 9 RBIs between them.

Today they face the Dodgers’ 25 year old spot starter Ryan Pepiot who owns a 4.26 ERA and can be hit. But Pepiot gave the Dodgers another good start.

With Alcantara throwing blistering 98-99-100 mph fastballs from the first inning the Dodgers didn’t stand a chance, right? Not really. By the end of the second inning Joey Gallo just missed a home run and settled for a triple on a 99 mph heater followed by a Cody Bellinger home run on a 98 fastball and just like that the Dodgers had a 3-0 lead.

Miami finally put some runs on the board in the 4th inning on a 2 run blast by 25 year old Lewin Díaz, Santiago, Dominican Republic, his first of the year. But it was not enough to catch this monster Dodger team. Alcantara left with a line of 3.2 innings, 10 hits, 6 runs all earned, 5 strikeouts and 1 home run.

Alcantara was not beaten because his team didn’t support him today but because he faced the best team in baseball. 7 of the 10 hits by the Dodgers off of him were 99-100 fastballs. Gallo had a triple and single on 2 of those 99 heaters. He also threw out a runner at the plate and made a spectacular diving catch in left field, showing why he is a true Gold Glove outfielder. He is making the Yankees look bad for dealing him to this contender.

And so it goes. Another Dodger sweep and blowout 10-3 win. They will face the Brewers for 3 games this week and then head to the East Coast where they will face the Marlins for 4 games and then a big 3 game series with the Mets in NY. It will be the last meeting with New York this year as it pits the two best teams in baseball right now in what should be a preview of the NLCS.

“Follow us on instagram@latinosportsoficial for updates and exclusive content”