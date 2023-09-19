Dodgers Not Taking Foot Off The Gas

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Tigers come to LA after a three-game sweep of the Angels in Anaheim. They have a 70-79 record and stand two games from elimination in the AL Wild Card race. Detroit and the Dodgers begin their only series of the season tonight. The two teams met last season at Dodger Stadium, with LA winning two-of-three games. Detroit has a record of 14-11 overall vs. the Dodgers and is 9-5 at Chavez Ravine.
For Dodger fans, this three-game series will give them a chance to see one of the greats, a five-time LatinoMVP award recipient and future Cooperstown Hall of Famer, Miguel Cabrera, Maracay, Venezuela, who will be looking to pass Adrián Beltré for 16th place in hits. Cabrera enters tonight’s game with 3,165 hits in his career, one shy of tying Beltré. There could be something about Dodger Stadium when it comes to milestones. Last year, Albert Pujols, Dominican Republic, hit home runs 699 and 700 in one game here…
Detroit’s best pitcher, Eduardo Rodríguez, Valencia, Venezuela, will make his 24th start of the season tonight. He owns an 11-8 record with a 3.32 ERA.
He will face off against Dodger veteran Lance Lynn, who is 11-11 with a 5.94 ERA. Lynn has given up a staggering 41 home runs over 29 starts with the White Sox and Dodgers this year, and LA is counting on him as they look to go deep into the playoffs.
The pitching may not be what the Dodgers would like going into the postseason, but the hitting has stayed consistent all season, and it does not look like it is going to change.
Dodger DH J.D. Martinez tonight was 2-2 with four RBIs after three innings and finished 3-4 with five RBIs. This is the 22nd time he has had multi-home run games and the fourth time this season.
Lynn completed five innings with a line of six hits, three runs, all earned, and one home run.
Except for the three-run home run, he pitched well, and the Dodgers showed that they are not taking their foot off of the gas as LA beat the Tigers 8-3 in the first game of this three-game series.
