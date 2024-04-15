Dodgers pitchers doom series finale with 14 walks to Padres

LA's Alex Vesia was responsible for two of the 14 walks allowed by Dodger pitchers in Sunday night's loss to San Diego - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — One of the more interesting things about baseball in southern California is that rain is quite rare in the forecast. So, having back-to-back days of rain this weekend between the Dodgers and Padres is all the buzz in LA. There have only been 17 rainouts at Dodger Stadium since it opened in 1962. It has hosted numerous events, from baseball All-Star Games and World Series to NHL Hockey games, International Soccer, Olympic events, Boxing, Cricket, and Concerts.

Last night’s 5-2 Dodger win game had a delayed start of one hour and fifteen minutes. Today, after five hours of rain in the morning, the California sunshine finally came out. But we still had a thirty-five-minute delay.

After three scoreless innings from Dodgers starter James Paxton and San Diego starter Yu Darvish, Manny Machado (2022 National League LatinoMVP), hit a 418-foot shot deep into the center field pavilion to give the Padres a 1-0 lead. The Dodgers came right back with three runs of their own, highlighted by a two-run home run from Max Muncy.

Sweet swingin' Manny 😍 pic.twitter.com/MHxc9ulSSS — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 15, 2024

The Padres tied it in the top of the sixth inning with two runs on one hit. Then, in the top of the seventh, after the eleventh walk by Dodgers pitchers to load the bases, Jurickson Profar, of Willemstad, Curaçao smacked a bases-clearing three-run 397-foot double off the top of the wall in dead center, giving the Padres a commanding 6-3 lead.

That's a pretty relevant swing. pic.twitter.com/DzgX9DlT7f — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 15, 2024

Besides the rain in Los Angeles, an oddity, to say the least, the night’s big story was the Dodgers’ total of 14 walks. You can not do that to this Padres lineup and expect to win.

