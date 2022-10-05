Dodgers Ready To Show Everyone, They Are For Real!

3,861,092 Million attendance at Dodger Stadium in 2022/William Coppola, Latino Sports

Los Angeles, CA– Game 162 for the Dodgers could not come fast enough here in LA. They clinched a playoff spot back on September 12. That’s almost a month ago, 24 days ago to be exact. Clinching the Western Division and then home field advantage throughout the post season, was a forgone conclusion.

Now they will have to wait another six days when the wild card series concludes, before they will play their first playoff game. It has given them a lot of time to set up their rotation and give everyone some time off. They will be ready.

Dustin May (low back tightness) and Blake Treinen (right shoulder soreness), pitched a sim game today where they both looked ready. May had numerous swings and misses and the first three hitters, Trea Turner, Miguel Vargas, La Habana, Cuba, and Kevin Pillar didn’t hit a fair ball. These two, if available, should give LA even more depth going into the best out of 5 series with the winner of the Mets and Padres best of 3 wild card series.

So how much more important is it for the Dodgers to win a World Series than the other 11 playoff teams? In talking to a long time Major League scout recently, he said: “The Dodgers have had a great ten year run and have stood the test of time as players age. The problem they may face is the loss of some of their best veteran players soon. Either from retirement, injuries or free agency. They need to win a World Series now. They have a good feeder program but they can’t bring them all up at the same time.”

One of those veterans, Clayton Kershaw, at 34 years old, showed no signs of slowing down as he passed Cy Young on the all-time MLB strikeout list, when he struck out Rockies Brendan Rodgers with his 6th of 9 strikeouts in 5 innings of work. The only hit and run he gave up was to Ezequiel Tovar, Maracay, Venezuela, who hit his first Major League homer off of the Future HOF lefty.

And then there is Freddie Freeman. He came into the last game of the season trailing the Mets Jeff McNeil .322 to .326 for the batting title and overall best in the Major leagues this year. He doubled on his first at bat and homered on his second to bring his average up to .325 before he flied out to the fence in center field. It was interesting to see that McNeil was not in the Mets lineup today. Going 3 for 4 he ended the season at .325. One point behind McNeil. Freeman and teammate Trea Turner both totaled 100 RBI’s this year.

So after 81 home games the Dodgers again lead all of MLB in attendance with a total of 3,861,092. The 2nd largest attendance in their history. Eclipsing their 2019 figure of 3,974,309.

With 1,099 wins over the past 12 seasons, including 43 in the no attendance Covid year, it’s no surprise the fans keep pouring in to the 3rd oldest ballpark in the big leagues.

But all of that means little if they can’t win a World Series this year.