Dodgers Send Message To Padres In 12-1 Drubbing

Dodger Stadium Saturday 9/3/2022. Getting ready for the playoffs?/William Coppola, Latino Sports

Los Angeles, Calif.- Every time Dodger ace and Latino Sports MVP Pitcher Award winner in 2021, Julio Urías, takes the mound, there is a 90% chance the Dodgers will walk away with a win. He has been their most consistent starter again this season.

Yes, there are others who have performed very good for LA. Like Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw. But not without time off with stints on the IL. Urías has been rock solid and reliable. By today’s standards he stands out as someone you can count on every five or six days. He never misses a start. To me and many others, the Culiacan Rosales, Sinaloa, Mexico native, is nothing short of amazing.

Tonight the Dodgers Got off to a 2 run lead in the first inning and never looked back. 2 run homers by Trea Turner and Justin Turner and 3 run homers by Mookie Betts and Will Smith made everyone forget about the fact that Urías was pitching a great game. A 1 hit shutout into the 6th inning until Manny Machado hit one into the left field pavilion.

Urías left with a line of 6 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, earned, 1 HR. Another outstanding performance by a real MVP. With this 12-1 shellacking of the Padres the Dodgers increased their lead in the NL West to 18 games over San Diego with 30 games to go in the season. For Betts his 34th home run tonight is the most he has ever hit in one season.

Amazingly it was a 2 hour and 42 minute game with 13 runs scored! Who says this game is slow?

